Hazlet’s Sesely sizzles in Wall Stadium’s Summer Thunder 100

WALL TOWNSHIP — Anthony Sesely of Hazlet made one of his occasional Wall Stadium Speedway appearances well worth the effort on July 23 by pocketing $5,000 for winning the Summer Thunder 100 for Modified stock cars.

The sweltering Saturday night offered a first at the one-third-mile oval according to Garden State Quarter Midget Racing Club officials as all four winners got their start at “Little Wall” which is on the speedway grounds. Quinn Trimmer, Legend Cars, Sean Vuksanic, Fast 4’s, and Brian Osborn, Factory Stocks, were also victorious Saturday night, according to a press release.

In the Summer Thunder 100, Sesely battled Howell’s Jimmy Blewett for the lead in the early going before Blewett left the track on the wrecker after a first turn scramble.

As the race wore on, Sesely battled Brick Township’s Dom Fattaruso, Jackson’s Steven Reed, Brick Township’s Eddie McCarthy, Jackson’s Kyle Scisco, Tyler Truex of Egg Harbor Township and finally Andrew Krause of Holmdel, who challenged Sesely all the way to the finish line.

Sesely was not only challenged through high speed action, but also during several restarts forced by minor on-track incidents. At the checkered flag the top five was Sesely, Krause, Reed, Scisco and Farmingdale’s Tommy Martino Jr.

“I don’t normally get too emotional, but this win is pretty special,” Sesely said after the victory. “I think this win ties me with (the late) John Blewett III. That means a lot to me. He was a good friend. I just want to thank everyone who helps me and everyone in the stands who braved this heat tonight. It is really too hot to be doing this.”

Although Howell’s Brian Osborn was fast all night and in contention most of the way, the turning point in the Factory Stock 25-lap feature came when the top five drivers suffered big trouble in a crash on lap 17.

When action resumed, Osborn vaulted to the lead and raced to his first win. Bryan O’Shea of Neptune City, Howell’s Johnny Carpenter, Matt Badessa of Cranford and Manchester’s Scott Riggleman completed the top five.

Sean Vuksanic of Wall Township earned his career first Fast 4 division win racing into the lead by former champ Ryan Maher of Neptune City just past halfway in the 25-lap feature. Logan Fraser of Toms River, Burlington’s Alonzo Morales and Ryan Bilello of Neptune completed the top five.

Quinn Trimmer of Waldwick topped the 20-lap feature for the Legend Cars racing into the lead on an early restart. Brick Township’s Brian Gardella, Cody Critelli and Jeff Stevens, both of Howell, and Steve Woytysiak of Roslyn Heights, N.Y., made up the top five.

Saturday night racing action continues on July 30 with the Modifieds, Sportsman, Factory Stocks, Fast 4’s, Legend Cars and TQ Midgets on the schedule with qualifying at 5 p.m. and main events at 7 p.m.