Tri-Town News Datebook, July 27

• The Jackson Police Department will hold its annual “National Night Out,” America’s Night Out Against Crime event, from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Jackson Shopping Plaza (ShopRite), North County Line and Cook roads. The event is presented by Jackson PBA No. 168. All are invited to attend the event, which will include police vehicles and SWAT displays, fire truck and firefighting equipment displays, the Jackson Volunteer First Aid Squad, Office of Emergency Management demonstrations and more. Any organizations interested in participating may contact Capt. Mary Nelson at 732-833-3015 or at mnelson@jacksontwpnj.net

• The Howell Police Department will hold its annual “National Night Out,” America’s Night Our Against Crime event, from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Xscape theaters parking lot, 5361 Route 9, Howell. Emergency response vehicles will be on display and there will be demonstrations of emergency responses. At 5:30 p.m., the Howell police cadets will graduate from their Police Explorer program. Vendors and a DJ will also be on hand. All are welcome to attend National Night Out.

• Women of Color discussion group is an online meeting held once a month (third Tuesday at 5:30 pm) to discuss issues, coping strategies and resources relevant to women of color. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. Upcoming meeting dates are Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 22 and Dec. 20. Email kreynolds@mhanj.org to receive a link.

• “A Gathering of Womyn of Color” is an online group that meets once a month for all LGBTQ womyn of color in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color community. The group is an open discussion of multiple topics. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Upcoming dates are Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, the agency’s PEWS program and the Emotional Support for Families of Color Initiative. To receive a link, email kreynolds@mhanj.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Historic Battery Lewis tours on July 30 and 31 from noon to 4 p.m. at Hartshorne Woods Park, Highlands, Rocky Point section. Tour the restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about the history of this important former coastal defense site. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Seabrook-Wilson House tours on July 31 from 1-4 p.m. at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Middletown. Visit the house which dates back to the early 1700s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and see displays about the ecology of the bay and local history. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Fishing 101 – A Beginner’s Guide to Fishing on July 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell. Learn how to rig, bait, cast and, hopefully, catch a fish. Come and go at any time. Bait and tackle provided. Open to all ages; under 14 with adult. Fishing license required for ages 16 to 69. Stop by the bait shop to register. No groups. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Naturalist Walks at Winter Run Activity Center on July 30 at 10 a.m. at the Manasquan River Greenway, Howell, meet at the Winter Run Activity Center. Join a park system naturalist at the new Winter Run Activity Center property, part of the Manasquan River Greenway and adjacent to the Manasquan Reservoir. Walks are approximately 45 minutes and 1 mile in length. Sturdy shoes and bug spray are highly recommended. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Pollinator Garden Tour on July 29 from 10-11 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell. This special garden is designed to provide habitat for wildlife, especially pollinators and butterflies. Get a personal tour and learn about the native plants which make it a home. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives: Aug. 2, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 3, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Aug. 4, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 9, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 10, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Aug. 11, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 16, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 17, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Aug. 18, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 23, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 24, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Aug. 25, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 30, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 31, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Fair will be held from July 27-31 at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Freehold Township. Hours are 4-11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free. Follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming fair contests will be announced on the park system’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more. The fair is organized and presented by the Monmouth County Park System in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association. Details: www.MonmouthCountyFair.com

• The DowntownFreehold.com Thursdays Rock concert series takes place each Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Monmouth County Hall of Records plaza, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The concerts are free; bring a lawn chair. The schedule is as follows: July 28, Chuck Lambert Band with Coo Moe Jhee; Aug. 4, Parrot Beach; Aug. 11, Colossal Street Jam; Aug. 18, Pat Guadagno and Friends; Aug. 25, Turnstyles.

• The Freehold Borough Arts Council 2022 Jazz, Blues and More Summer Concert Series will take place every Sunday through August (June 5 through Aug. 28) from 7-9 p.m. at the Downtown Freehold Gazebo, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The concerts are free; bring a lawn chair.

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

