Humid weather – a challenge – for firefighters battling fire at South Brunswick residence; no injuries reported

Fire officials said a fire at a two-family home on Davids Court is a reminder for residents to “keep doors and windows closed in the event of a fire.”

“Fortunately, the door at the top of the stairs to the basement, and the few basement windows, were all closed. This helped to limit smoke spread and the amount of oxygen available to feed the fire. We must also remind residents to exit a home or building immediately in the event of smoke or fire, and call 9-1-1 right away once safely outside,” said Fire Chief Scott Smith of the Monmouth Junction Volunteer Fire Department.

The Monmouth Junction Volunteer Fire Department, South Brunswick Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and South Brunswick Police Department were dispatched to the Davids Court residence for “a smoke condition in the residence and possible basement fire” just before 8 p.m. on July 24.

First arriving police officers and fire chiefs observed heavy smoke coming from one residence of the two-family dwelling. Firefighters entered the home and located a working fire in the basement, which was quickly extinguished, fire officials said.

“Basement fires are one of the most dangerous types of fires we can respond to,” Smith said. “The firefighters did a great job advancing to the basement and quickly extinguishing the fire, under very hot and smokey conditions. The humid weather certainly added to the challenge for our firefighters with the amount of protective gear we have to wear.”

Firefighters remained on scene until just after 10 p.m. extinguishing hot spots and ventilating smoke and carbon monoxide that had spread throughout both residences, fire officials said.

Fire departments from Monmouth Junction, Kingston and Kendall Park responded to the fire. Firefighters from Jamesburg and Plainsboro covered the South Brunswick fire departments during the incident.

EMS units from South Brunswick, Plainsboro and North Brunswick also responded to the scene to provide monitoring and rehab for firefighters.

All residents escaped the home, and there were no injuries reported, fire officials said.

The fire is currently under investigation by the South Brunswick Township Fire Safety Bureau.