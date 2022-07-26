Freehold Borough school board OKs funds for locker room reconstruction

FREEHOLD – A $228,000 contract has been awarded by the Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education for the reconstruction of the locker room at one of the district’s facilities.

During a meeting on June 27, board members awarded the contract to Shorelands Construction Inc., Monmouth Beach, for the reconstruction of the locker room at the Park Avenue Complex, which houses the Park Avenue Elementary School and the Freehold Intermediate School.

District administrators said Shorelands Construction submitted a base bid of $212,000 and an alternate bid of $16,000. On the recommendation of the board’s architect and attorney, the full $228,000 contract was awarded to the company.

Board members previously rejected a bid from J&M Quality Contracting, LLC, for the locker room reconstruction. J&M Quality Contracting submitted a base bid of $385,000 and alternate bids of $395,000, $45,000, $50,000 and $63,000, according to district administrators.

Board members consulted with the district’s architect and attorney and determined the bid from J&M Quality Contracting exceeded the project’s approved budget allocation. The project was rebid and Shorelands Construction was subsequently awarded the contract.

In other business, the board approved Integrated Translation Services, LLC, and Learning Tree Multicultural/Multilingual Evaluation and Consulting Inc. as translators for the 2022-23 school year.

Integrated Translation Services will receive $75 per hour for a minimum of two hours and $150 per hour for a minimum of two hours for American Sign Language translation, according to district administrators. Learning Tree Multicultural/Multilingual Evaluation and Consulting will receive $120 per hour.

And, board members memorialized a contract renewal with Head Start for pre-kindergarten provider services, which will be funded with pre-kindergarten education aid from the state, according to district administrators.

Freehold Borough expanded its full-day pre-kindergarten program during the 2016-17 school year by contracting with a Head Start provider. The program was offered by Acelero Learning, which is a local Head Start agency and is licensed by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families.

District administrators determined the program offered by Acelero Learning meets the educational needs of Freehold Borough’s eligible pre-kindergarten pupils through the coordination of all federal, state and local public and private community resources.