School board appoints new assistant principal for Lawrence Middle School

Lawrence Middle School will have a new assistant principal come Aug. 1.

Adrienne Wasserleben, who has been a health and physical education teacher at the Lawrence High School for 12 years, was appointed to her new role by the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education at its June 29 meeting. She replaces former Assistant Principal Philip Merrill, who resigned in May.

Wasserleben will earn an annual salary of $105,000 in her new job.

At Lawrence High, Wasserleben taught health and physical education, and driver’s education. She also served as head cheerleading coach.

Lawrence Middle School Principal Mindy Milavsky praised Wasserleben at the meeting. She said the new assistant principal is committed to the success of the entire Lawrence Township Public Schools community.

Wasserleben graduated from Lawrence High School in 2006. She earned a bachelor’s degree from West Chester University. She holds two master’s degrees – in educational leadership from The College of New Jersey and in school administration from Rowan University.

She also earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Keiser University, which has campuses in Florida.