Seven candidates will seek three open Lawrence school board seats in November

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Seven candidates, including a husband and wife, have filed to run for three open seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education in November.

The deadline to file was July 25. The school board election is Nov. 8.

At stake are the three seats held by Pepper Evans, Michelle King and Amanda Santos. The three incumbents are among the seven candidates seeking election to a three-year term on the school board.

Evans, King and Santos are being challenged by newcomers Thomas J. Figueira, Amy Gregory, Nathanael Gregory and Carlos Raziel Rodriguez.

Evans has served on the school board since 2011, and King has served since 2016. Santos was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2021 and is running for her first full term.

