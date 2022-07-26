Three candidates will run for three open seats on East Windsor regional school board in November

Two incumbents and one newcomer have filed to run for the three open seats on the East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education in the November election

The deadline to file was July 25. The school board election is Nov. 8. The term is for three years.

The candidates are Incumbents Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies and newcomer Jagruti Patel.

LaRusso is seeking her second, consecutive term. Fougnies served on the school board from 2014 to 2017. After a break in service, he was elected to the school board in 2020.

Patel ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the school board in 2020 and 2021.

The three open seats are earmarked for East Windsor residents. Seven of the nine seats are for East Windsor residents and two seats are for Hightstown Borough residents.