Music festival will help support reopening of Tinton Falls library

TINTON FALLS – A music festival to be hosted by the Tinton Falls Public Library Association will benefit the reopening of the Tinton Falls Public Library.

The “Save the Library Music Festival” will take place from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Sycamore Recreation Complex, Sycamore Avenue, Tinton Falls. All are invited to attend the event.

According to the library association, the event will feature local bands, food, games for children and adults, and a beer garden. The bands that are scheduled to perform are El Noordzo, Jeremy Adam Band, Ranney School Rock Band, Ronnie Steele, Tommy B and the Deep Blue Sea, and Well Wish.

Tickets for the music festival may be purchased online at https://www.tintonfallslibrary.com/event-details/save-the-library-music-festival-4. At the event, only cash will be accepted.

Funds that are raised during the Aug. 20 event will be used to help reopen the Tinton Falls Public Library, 664 Tinton Ave.

The library was closed by municipal officials in August 2017 when mold was discovered in the building. The building is owned by the borough. Repairs to the building have been estimated at more than $400,000.

Ellen Goldberg, representing the library association, spoke during a meeting of the Borough Council to promote the music festival and said, “I feel (the festival) is not only a way for the library to make money, it’s also a great way to involve the community and enlighten them as to what is going on with the library and to get them excited about the fact we hopefully will be moving as quick as possible to reopening.”

Goldberg said residents of all communities are invited to attend the music festival.

The Tinton Falls Public Library was created and is managed by the Tinton Falls Public Library Association. The library operates independently of the Monmouth County Library System. In January, the library association was awarded a $217,500 state grant to assist with the reopening costs.