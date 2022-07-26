Tour and explore Bordentown Old City Hall at open house; volunteers wanted for vision process

The Bordentown Old City Hall Restoration Committee is welcoming the public and volunteers to its open house and to join its newly formed subcommittee as they “pursue the vision of Old City Hall as the cultural beacon of Bordentown.”

The formation of the subcommittee is intended to empower individuals and groups to collaboratively assemble various activities, events, and happenings in/or involving Old City Hall (OCH), according to Kristi Kantorski, co-chair of the new subcommittee.

“After years of thoughtful planning and diligent restoration under the guidance of the Old City Hall Restoration Committee and the stewardship of the city, OCH is ready to take on a bigger role,” said Carol Hill, chairwoman of OCH’s Restoration Committee.

Pre-COVID, OCH was well known as the host to the widely popular Bordentown City Train Show around the holidays, Hill said. More recently, the space has been a host to a handful of speakers on local history and niche topics of interest.

Committee member Val Sassaman spearheads OCH committee’s social media.

“Bordentown is such an interesting place and a great small-town community. The intention now is for OCH to serve as a platform to showcase all that’s local, and a venue to promote more global topics within the community,” she said.

The subcommittee will be co-chaired by volunteers Kantorski and Tim Rollender, who are Bordentown Township residents.

“Bordentown has a creative energy and passion all its own. We look forward to working with the Committee and engaging with others in the community to host a wide,” Kantorski said.

Rollender said, “There was so much thoughtful care and deliberate attention put forward to restore OCH, it’s inspiring and I think we’ll tap into those same qualities when our subcommittee works to partner or put on events or activities.”

The OCH Restoration Committee volunteers will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at OCH, 11 Crosswicks St., Bordentown. All are welcome to stop by for a personal tour and ask questions about the building and the opportunity to join the new subcommittee. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

The first meeting of the new subcommittee will be held from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 28. The meeting will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions, offer insights, and collaborate on the mission and values of the subcommittee.

Thereafter, the subcommittee will meet at least monthly to plan and manage events and fundraising activities with volunteers and collaborative partner organizations, Kantorski said.

Those interested in joining the subcommittee meeting, or becoming a volunteer are welcome to attend. Any questions may be emailed to OCHCulturalVision@gmail.com.

About the OCH Restoration Committee

The OCH Restoration Committee is a group of volunteers who came together to fundraise and restore OCH to its graceful state and invite residents and visitors to come inside to enjoy its history.

For more information email OCHCulturalVision@gmail.com.