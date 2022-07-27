2022 Monmouth County Fair opens five-day run in Freehold Township

The 2022 Monmouth County Fair will open its five-day run at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, today, July 27.

The 47th annual fair will run from July 27-31 and is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, according to a press release.

Each day of the fair will be filled with exciting acts such as Hell on Wheels-BMX Stunt Show, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, Ready GO Dog Show, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show, Amazing Feats of Comedy Show with Michael Rosman and the Raptor Project-Birds of Prey.

Several days of the fair will also feature equine shows by Jeff Wilson and Tara Jones. In addition, there will be strolling entertainment, food, games and rides.

Each night of the fair will bring live music to the main stage.

Tonight, New Jersey-based rock band The Haven will perform. On Thursday, the Chuck Lambert Band will perform modern electric blues.

Fair-goers can groove to the spirit of 1960s music with local band Yasgur’s Farm on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, Zydeco Revelators will bring their Louisiana-style dance music to the stage, to be followed by the seven-piece jam band Waiting on Mongo that evening.

Sunday afternoon will offer performances by the bluegrass band Dark City Strings and School of Rock (Red Bank).

Attendees who are looking for the feel of a traditional county fair should head over to the home and garden competition and see the county’s finest baked goods, vegetables, flowers, and arts and craft pieces. In addition to the displays, there will be beekeeping, gardening and pottery demonstrations.

The fair also features 4-H animal shows and exhibits, including a sheep and livestock show, a herpetology demonstration and a parade of horse breeds.

Delve deeper into Monmouth County’s agricultural roots by visiting the Living History Tent and meeting with staff from the Monmouth County Park System’s Historic Longstreet Farm.

Offering hands-on activities, demonstrations and music, the Living History Tent connects fair-goers with the county’s rich agricultural past.

The park system also invites fair-goers to visit its tent dedicated to the Trails, Trees and Tents of Turkey Swamp Park, according to the press release.

Other highlights of the fair will include the Monmouth County Firefighters Competition at 7 p.m. July 27; opening night fireworks at 9:15 p.m. (weather permitting); and a pie eating contest from 1-2 p.m. July 30.

A full schedule of activities is available online at www.MonmouthCountyFair.com

Those looking for thrills should be sure to check out the rides provided by Campy’s Blue Star Amusements. Ride wristbands and reloadable ticket cards will be available daily (rides are weather permitting).

The fair will be open from 4-11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 27-29; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Admission is $8 per person; children 17 and under are admitted free.

For the most current information about the fair, visit www.MonmouthCountyFair.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711.