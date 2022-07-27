News Transcript News Briefs, July 27

Norma B. Randolph, 88, a Freehold Borough resident who was a civil rights activist in the community, has died.

Randolph died on July 11 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel, according to an obituary posted online by the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold Borough.

Randolph was born in Lakewood and was a lifelong Freehold resident. She was educated at the Court Street School and graduated from Freehold High School in 1952. Randolph later attended Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, where she studied paralegal studies and criminal justice.

She was eventually employed by Anti Poverty Programs, Monmouth County MCAP and Checkmate Inc.

Randolph was a member and past president of the Freehold Branch of the NAACP, National Welfare Rights Organization, a board member of the Monmouth County Mental Health Board, a member of the Freehold Borough Zoning Board of Adjustment, Freehold Borough Citizens Participation and a counselor for the United Black Women’s Organization.

She was a member of the Freehold Borough Human Relations Committee and the Monmouth County Human Relations Commission.

Randolph was awarded the Community Service Award from Bell Labs Project in 1982, the New Jersey State Federation of Colored Clubs Community Service Award in 1983 and the Rock Hudson Community Service Award in 1982. She was an organizer of the Freehold Marching Youth Organization, according to her obituary.

Funeral services were held at the New Beginnings Agape Christian Center, Freehold Borough. Interment was at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold Township.

A $455,600 budget that will support Downtown Freehold’s operation during 2022-23 has been adopted by the Borough Council in Freehold Borough.

Downtown Freehold, a nonprofit organization, is the management corporation of Freehold Borough’s Special Improvement District (SID). The organization produces annual events in the community.

The 2022-23 budget was recently submitted by representatives of Downtown Freehold to the Borough Council for introduction and adoption. On July 5, the council members adopted the budget following a public hearing.

According to a resolution, the budget will fund the operation of the SID from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. The $455,600 budget will be supported by the collection of $285,000 in taxes from property owners and business operators in the SID.

In addition to the $285,000 tax levy, potential sponsorship revenue of $138,000 ($94,500 in cash and $43,500 in barter), event revenue of $17,000 and a carry forward from 2020-21 of $15,600 will provide the revenue for the organization’s budget.

Expenses are proposed as follows: $223,600 in member services ($197,100 cash and $26,500 in barter); $105,200 in events ($88,200 cash and $17,000 in barter); $120,300 in improvements; and $6,500 in donations to local events.

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On July 9 at 7:28 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual stole a 2022 Honda Accord from a Cross Slope Court residence during the overnight hours. Patrol Officer Jean Letts handed the report.

On July 9 at 2:30 p.m., a Franklin Park resident reported that unknown individuals stole $60,850 worth of jewelry from a business at the Englishtown Auction Sales, Wilson Avenue. The suspects were described a white male with dark hair, wearing a hat and a face

mask, and a white female with brown hair, also wearing a hat and a face mask. Patrolman Christopher Oleksy handled the report.

On July 9 at 3:29 p.m., employees of Happy Day Farm, Daum Road, Manalapan, reported that a woman removed a tip jar from the admission booth and started to walk toward her

vehicle.

While the business owner attempted to stop the woman, she threw the tip jar and the money that was in it into the woods. The woman then entered her vehicle and

accelerated toward where employees were standing in a parking lot. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

Police officers located and arrested the woman, who was identified as a 31-year-old resident of Jersey City. The woman was taken to police headquarters, processed and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The woman was released on summonses pending a court date. Patrolman Everett McNulty was the arresting officer.

On July 10 at 11 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that a fraudulent check was passed in the amount of $7,840 from their Bank of America checking account on July 8. Patrolman Anthony Cascella handled the report.

On July 10 at 12:59 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported receiving a phone call from an unknown male posing as a representative from JCP&L. The caller demanded payment in the form of Bitcoin and stated that the resident’s power would be shut off if payment was not made. The resident then transferred $795 in Bitcoin. Patrolman Christopher Oleksy handled the report.

On July 11 at 6 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that two unknown individuals attempted to gain entry to two vehicles that were parked in the driveway of a Bur Court residence. No entry was made to either of the locked vehicles. The suspects fled the scene. Patrolman John Lightbody handled the report.

On July 11 at 8:55 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual stole a 2019 Ford pickup truck valued at $75,000 from the driveway of a Millhurst Road residence. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key fob inside. Patrolman Joseph

DeFilippis handled the report.

On July 11 at 1:50 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual defrauded them in the amount of $4,700 after informing them they had won a prize. Patrolman Joseph DeFilippis handled the report.

On July 12 at 7 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual entered a Pension Road residence and removed items valued at approximately $6,000. Patrolman

Hunter Mauro handled the report.

A Freehold Township man has been found guilty by a state Superior Court jury in connection with the 2017 possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on July 21.

James Simmons, 74, was convicted on July 20 of endangering the welfare of a child, distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

A July 2017 investigation conducted by the prosecutor’s office, the NJ ICAC Task Force and the Freehold Township Police Department revealed Simmons was found to be in possession of a USB thumb drive with more than 100 videos depicting the sexual abuse of a child, along with peer-to-peer file sharing programs from electronic devices located at his residence in Freehold Township.

The New Jersey Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory assisted in the analysis of the electronic devices that were recovered from Simmons’ residence.

During the trial, Simmons testified the materials and files that were found belonged to his son, who had died prior to Simmons’ arrest.

Simmons faces more than 10 years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13 in front of Judge Jill O’Malley, sitting in Freehold, according to the press release.

The Marlboro Police Department will celebrate National Night out from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Cambridge Square shopping plaza, Route 9 and Union Hill Road.

National Night Out is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer,” according to natw.org

National Night Out has been held each year for almost four decades and Marlboro has been participating since 2014.

On Aug. 2 there will be displays from the Marlboro Police Department, federal law enforcement agencies, and local fire departments and first aid squads, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said.

Businesses and vendors will be on hand, along with a bounce houses, a dunk tank and other family friendly activities. All are invited to attend Marlboro’s National Night Out event.