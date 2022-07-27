Examiner On Campus, July 27

Brandon Gaul of Allentown has been awarded a degree in economics and finance from American International College, Springfield, Mass. Brandon joins 216 undergraduate students representing five countries, 12 states and Puerto Rico in receiving congratulations.

Deanna Gilman of Cream Ridge has earned president’s list honors for the Spring 2022 semester at the State University of New York, Cortland, N.Y. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes. Deanna is studying archaeology at SUNY-Cortland.

Rachel Lange of Allentown has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.

Montclair State University, Montclair, has named the following residents of Cream Ridge to the Spring 2022 dean’s list: Isabel Gurrere, Emma Humphrey and Michael Mottram.