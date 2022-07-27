Fatal crash claims life of Lawrence Township man

An 18-year-old Lawrence Township man was killed in a single-car crash on Princeton Pike near Fackler Road shortly before midnight, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Armando Rosario III, 18, was traveling north on Princeton Pike near Fackler Road when he lost control of his car on July 26, police said. The car left the road and struck a tree. He was the only occupant of the car and sustained fatal injuries, police said.

The crash, which was reported at 11:52 p.m., is under investigation by the Lawrence Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Lawrence police Detective Ryan Dunn at 609-844-7125 or rdunn@lawrencetwp.com.