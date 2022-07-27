Three new officers fill vacancies for Hillsborough Police Department

Three new officers will fill vacancies for the Hillsborough Police Department.

The Township Committee – acting on the recommendation of Police Chief Mike McMahon – approved the hiring of the three officers at a meeting on July 12.

“There remain vacancies within the police department and as a result of the thorough

interview process, the top candidates are being hired to fill those vacancies,” Mayor Shawn Lipani said.

The mayor administered the oaths to the officers – Zachary Desrosier, Vincent Gennaro and Daniel Rodriguez – before McMahon, Capt. David Fisher and their family and friends.

Desrosier and Rodriguez recently graduated from the Ocean County Police Academy and Gennaro recently graduated from the Cape May County Public Safety Academy.

Congratulations and welcome to these candidates on their completion of the rigorous interviewing process. Our department looks forward to having them join our ranks,” McMahon said.