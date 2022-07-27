Tri-Town News On Campus, July 27

Adelphi University, Garden City, N.Y., has named Jackson residents Maura Carney and Michelle Palmese to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester.

Widener University, Chester, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester: Meaghan Appuliese of Jackson, Robert Lamastra of Howell, Sarah Wilderotter of Howell and Zachary Yuhas of Howell.

Christie Suszko of Jackson has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.

Stephanie Uveges of Jackson earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

The following Howell residents have been named to the dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., for the Spring 2022 semester: Giovanna Caruso, Aidan Vanburger and Marchella Tino.

Jackson residents Page Shields and Aly Barnes have been named to the dean’s list at Millikin University, Decatur, Ill., for the Spring 2022 semester.

Montclair State University, Montclair, has named the following area residents to the Spring 2022 dean’s list: Liam Ahern of Howell, Sydney Baicher of Jackson, Brittany Bascone of Howell, Lindsay Bathmann of Jackson, Adriana Catri of Jackson, Thomas Chiaravalloti of Jackson, Cristina Clare of Jackson, Lyndsey Clarke of Howell, Stephanie Czysz of Howell, Jaka Doherty of Howell, Cecilia Downey of Howell, Crystal Durham of Jackson, Amanda Ficke of Howell, Vanessa Glaser of Jackson, Julia Hanewald of Howell, Olivia Haye of Jackson, Jack Hillermeier of Howell, Alison Jackson of Howell, Alexis Katz of Howell, Giovanna Limaldi of Howell, Ashley Martin of Jackson, Jalynn Miller of Jackson, Madison Newman of Jackson, Jess Pace of Howell, Jasmine Quartey-Papafio of Jackson, Gabby Quartuccio of Howell, Kyra Rosenthal of Jackson, Allison Rosofsky of Jackson, Grace Rowland of Howell, Matthew Santos of Howell, Dana Shafranek of Howell, Mikey Smith of Howell, Colleen Sullivan of Howell, and Allie Volltrauer of Jackson.

Stephanie Moir of Howell, a student-athlete at Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pa., earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete recognition for the 2021-22 season. Stephanie is a member of the women’s soccer team. In order to be eligible, the 2021-22 student-athletes were required to maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.

Miranda Auriemma of Jackson has graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science degree in game design and development.