Candidates file to run for open BOE seats

By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor

Candidates have filed to run for open seats on the Board of Education in North Brunswick and South Brunswick.

The deadline to file was July 25. The school board election is Nov. 8.

North Brunswick

Five candidates, including three incumbents, have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the North Brunswick Board of Education (BOE).

Incumbents Barry Duran Harris, who is serving as board president, Coleen M. Keefe, and N. Janelle Zulick will face newcomers Zaire S. Ali and Jason Carter.

Ali is running on the Health and Education ticket.

South Brunswick

Six candidates, including two incumbents, have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the South Brunswick BOE.

Incumbents Joyce Mehta, who is serving as board president, and Raymond Kuehner, will face newcomers Julie Ferrara, Laura Hernandez, Alisha Khan and James Lavan.

Mehta is running on the Community Unity Equity ticket, Ferrara is running on the Education For Success ticket and Lavan is running on the Protect Our Children ticket.

