Candidates file to run for open BOE seats

Candidates have filed to run for open seats on the Board of Education in Old Bridge and Sayreville.

The deadline to file was July 25. The school board election is Nov. 8.

Old Bridge

Twelve candidates, including two incumbents and two former board members, have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the Old Bridge Board of Education (BOE).

Incumbents Salvatore Giordano and Elena Francisco will face former Board members Salvatore J. DiPrima and Richard J. Dunn, and newcomers Cornelius Akubueze, Raya Arbiol, Lynn Berghahn, Jennifer D’Antuono, Robert M. Davis, Matthew DeFranco, Lance J. Hilfman and Marjorie L. Jodrey.

Francisco is seeking her first elected term. She was appointed to fill the vacancy of Jill DeCaro, who resigned from the board in March to serve on the Old Bridge Township Council.

Arbiol is running on the Children First ticket, D’Antuono is running on the For The Kids ticket, DiPrima is running on the Kids First ticket, Dunn is running on the Education Empowers Children ticket and Jodrey is running on the Paraprofessional, Teacher, BCBA ticket.

Sayreville

Four candidates, including two incumbents and a former board member, have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the Sayreville BOE.

Incumbents John Walsh, who is serving as board vice president, and Lucille Bloom, will face former Board member Christopher Callahan and newcomer Jeffrey R. Smith.

Smith is running on the Children, Community, Education ticket.