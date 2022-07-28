Candidates file to run for open BOE seats in Edison, Metuchen and Woodbridge

Candidates have filed to run for open seats on the Board of Education in Edison, Metuchen and Woodbridge.

The deadline to file was July 25. The school board election is Nov. 8.

Edison

Twelve candidates, including three incumbents and one former board member, have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the Edison Board of Education (BOE).

Incumbents Xiaohun “Shannon” Peng, Shivi Prasad-Madhukar and Kevin Hajduk will face former BOE member Joseph Romano and newcomers Nisha Banginwar, Saketa Chadalavada, Anthony Dima, Christo Makropoulos, Manasi Mathur, Yash Pandya, Minesh Patel and Vishal Patel.

Hajduk is seeking his first elected term. He was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Carol Bodofsky, who resigned from the board earlier this year.

Makropoulos is running on the Protect the Children ticket.

Metuchen

Five candidates, including three incumbents, have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the Metuchen BOE.

Incumbents Eric Suss, Alicia Sneddon Killean and Jonathan Lifton will face newcomers Michael Cummings and John “Jack” Hand.

Suss, Killean and Lifton and running on the Excellence for Metuchen ticket. Cummings and Hand are running on the Parents’ Rights, Excellence ticket.

Woodbridge

Four candidates, including three incumbents, have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the Woodbridge BOE.

Incumbents Akshar “AJ” Sidana, Jonathan Triebwasser and Joseph Velez will face newcomer Thomas E. Maras.

Sidana, Triebwasser and Velez are running on the Improving Education ticket.