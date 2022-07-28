Candidates file to run for open BOE seats

Candidates have filed to run for open seats on the Board of Education in East Brunswick, Jamesburg, Milltown, Monroe, South River and Spotswood/Helmetta.

The deadline to file was July 25. The school board election is Nov. 8.

East Brunswick

Five candidates, including three incumbents, have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the East Brunswick Board of Education (BOE).

Incumbents Mark Csizmar, Heather Allison Guas and Liwu Hong will face newcomers Joseph “Yosef” Schmidt and Alexander Spielman.

Csizmar is running on the Protecting Our Children ticket and Spielman is running on the Children, Family, Community ticket.

Jamesburg

Three incumbents have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the Jamesburg BOE.

Incumbents Anne Luck-Deak, Michelle Scott and Kerryann Holster are seeking re-election.

Luck-Deak is running on the For Public Education ticket and Scott and Holster are running on the Experience and Efficiency ticket.

No candidates filed to run for the one-year unexpired term.

Milltown

Two candidates have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the Milltown BOE.

Incumbents Carl Schneider, who is serving as president, and Jennifer Gerbia Spisso, who is serving as vice president, are running for re-election.

No candidates filed to run for the third open seat.

Monroe

Seven candidates have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the Monroe Board of Education.

Incumbent Michele Arminio will face former Board member Peter Tufano and newcomers Carmen Alvarez, Anne Cugini, Adam J. Elias, Gail DiPane and Linda M. Bozowski.

Alvarez is running on the Unite For Education ticket, Elias is running on the Fair Funding Focused ticket, DiPane and Bozowski are running on the Promoting Positive Change ticket and Tufano is running on the Children First ticket.

South River

Three candidates, all incumbents, have filed to run for the three, three-year seats available on the South River BOE.

Incumbents Cynthia A. Urbanik, who is serving as board president, Raymond Baszak and Kevin J. Nielsen are running for re-election.

Board member Jennifer Yong Yow is running for the one-year unexpired term.

Spotswood/Helmetta

One candidate has filed to run for one of the two, three-year seats available on the Spotswood/Helmetta BOE.

Incumbent Jim Ziegler is running for re-election. No candidate filed for the second open seat.

Ziegler is running on the Putting Children First ticket.