Common calendar, Packet papers, July 29

Ongoing

Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October.

Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset.

For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org

The Burlington County Farmers Market enters its 16th season, held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through October at the Burlington County Agricultural Center on Centerton Road in Moorestown.

Live music, food, handcrafted goods, cooking classes and Jersey fresh farm produce can be found from more than 20 farms, two dozen food vendors and multiple artists and crafters. Some participants include 1895 Organic Farm, Pinelands Produce, Durr’s Blue Box, the Soup Bar and Hoop House Bakery, Black Sheep Farm, Sparrow Lake Farm and Truly Seasoned.

Craft beer and liquor sales are back after debuting last season. Marlton-based Zed’s Beer and Columbus-based Recklesstown Farm Distillery, plus Burlington City’s Third State Brewery and Cherry Hill’s Forgotten Boardwalk Brewery are on tap. Alcohol sales will be for off-site consumption, though overage adults will be permitted to try a limited number of samples.

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults will resume in-person lunches at nine of its locations after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.



In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

The South Ward Senior Center and North 25 Terminal/Reading Senior Center in Trenton will remain closed due to ongoing construction, and no service will be provided at this time. Additionally, the East Windsor Senior Center is under construction, but will continue to provide grab-and-go and home-delivered services.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

The Bordentown Historical Society announced the reopening of the Bordentown Friends Meetinghouse Museum and grand opening of the new Joseph Bonaparte exhibit.

The launch of the exhibit marks the first public opening of the meetinghouse in more than two years.

The meetinghouse will be open twice a month for visitation, in addition to special events throughout 2022 to educate the public on Bonaparte, the former King of Naples and Spain and, perhaps, Bordentown’s most famous one-time resident.

The first exhibit to grace the space will feature Joseph Napoleon Bonaparte, the eldest brother of and advisor to Napoleon Bonaparte. Co-incident with the recent preservation of the former Point Breeze property once owned by Joseph Bonaparte in Bordentown, the BHS has assembled an exhibit and will present a series of events to explore this famous resident’s impact on America and Bordentown. There will be letters and memorabilia on hand, and experts will offer narratives on the furniture that came from the mansion on display at the Friends meetinghouse, an archaeologist’s perspective of life on the property, a review of artworks that were on display in Joseph’s mansions, and more.

Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.BordentownHistory.org

The TV show American Pickers on the History Channel is planning to return to New Jersey this August.

Producers are looking for different, unusual and unique items; something with an extraordinary story.

Collectors interested in being considered for the show should call 646-493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Include full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of the collection.

Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.

American Pickers will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state in terms of COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GotAPick/

Residents can view two exhibits on loan from the permanent collection of the Ukrainian History and Education Center that are on display in the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Gallery, located in the county Administration Building, 20 Grove St., Somerville.

The exhibit in the lobby, “Ukraine 1933: A Cookbook,” is a portion of the linocut series by Ukrainian artist Mykola Bondarenko that depicts the “menu” people were forced to use to survive the genocidal artificial famine of 1932-33.

Pysanky, on display in glass cases on the third floor of the county Administration Building, are decorated Ukrainian eggs, traditionally made during Easter or the weeks leading up to Easter. Pysanka comes from the Ukrainian word “pysaty,” which means to write. The designs on the eggs are written using a stylus, hot wax and dyes.

View a video about the exhibit at www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpPA3IBKtDw.

For more information, contact the Cultural & Heritage Commission at 908-231-7110 or CulturalHeritage@co.somerset.nj.us.

Gesher LeKesher is currently accepting applications from 11th and 12th grade teens as of the 2022-23 school year to participate in a Jewish peer leadership program.

As Gesher “Madrichim” (peer leaders), teens lead a group of seventh to ninth grade “Talmidim” (learners) in outreaches addressing trending topics from a Jewish perspective including friendships, the impact of social media, peer pressure, prejudice and anti-Semitism on campus.

Gesher LeKesher meets six hours each month: two Monday night trainings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and an additional outreach time either Monday or Wednesday night or Sunday morning.

For more information, visit www.jfcsonline.org/gesher-lekesher.

The Jewish Community Youth Foundation is celebrating its 20th year bringing together teens in grades 8-12 from the Mercer and Bucks counties area. The Jewish Community Youth Foundation is a project of Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Mercer County and the Ricky and Andrew J. Shechtel Philanthropic Fund. The program is designed to have teens learn about, experience and act upon Jewish values.

Each teen philanthropist donates their own money which gets matched and pooled with money they fundraise during the program. Students meet to discuss Tzedakah and explore needs and the non-profit organizations who address them. At year-end, each group decides how their dollars will be donated.

Registration is open for all participants in grades 8-10, and returning participants in 11th and 12th grades. Space is limited.

For more information, visit www.jfcsonline.org/jcyf.

Community service hours are available for both programs.

Contact Celeste Albert at 609-987-8100, ext. 210 or CelesteA@jfcsonline.org with any questions.

Select dates, as of Thursday, July 28

Mercer County’s Notary Nights will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Connection satellite office, 957 Route 33, Hamilton.

The dates for 2022 are Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

Sessions will also be held on business days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, 209 S. Broad St., Trenton.

A mask or face covering must be worn to enter.

To be sworn in by Mercer County Clerk’s Office staff as a new notary, prospective notaries must apply and have their applications signed by a legislator. If you file your application online it will be sent to your legislator electronically.

After the State of New Jersey processes your application, you will be sent your commission by mail.

You must take your oath of office.

The fee is $15; checks and money order are accepted.

Prospective notaries will also need a photo ID and their certificate on hand to be sworn in.

After July 2022, all notary applications will have to be completed electronically, and an education component will be required for new notaries due to a change in state notary laws.

The Clerk’s Office also has new updated Notary Handbooks, which are available for pickup at the office at 209 S. Broad St. in Trenton.

For more information about notaries public and for updates on office openings and closings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/notary-public, or call the office’s main number at 609-989-6465.

Through Aug. 30

Princeton Public Library will display Japanese painter Minako Ota’s marine creature paintings at the library, 65 Witherspoon St., through Aug. 30. The gallery began on June 23.

Ota started painting marine creatures in spring 2020 when COVID-19 became a serious threat in the United States.

For more information visit https://princetonlibrary.org/services/spaces/exhibits/. For more information on Ota visit www.minako-art.com.

Through Sept. 18

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands will present Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit, through Sept. 18 at the Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

For more information, visit https://abbottmarshlands.org.

Through Nov. 8

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) will be participating in a statewide initiative in partnership with the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (NJCH) called the Democracy Conversation Project through Nov. 8.

The goal of the program is to discover what New Jerseyans have to say about the state of our democracy. The tool that SCLSNJ and NJCH are using to collect this information is called Storybox. These Storyboxes provide a place for New Jerseyans to add their voices to the national story with personal reflections on preprinted response cards.

Join the conversation at SCLSNJ’s Bridgewater, Hillsborough, North Plainfield, Somerville, Warren, and Watchung branches. To learn more about the Democracy Conversation Project, visit: https://njhumanities.org/programs/museum-on-main-street/dcp.

Through Aug. 5

The Mercer County Division of Culture & Heritage and the Office on Aging’s annual Mercer County Senior Art Show will be held through Aug. 5 at the Conference Center at Mercer on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College.

The exhibit features works of art created within the past three years, and not previously entered in a Mercer County Senior Art Show or the State Senior Art Show, and is open to all Mercer County residents age 60 or older.

The Princeton Human Services Department is seeking donors for its 13th annual Backpack and School Supplies Drive. The drive benefits Princeton children who are low-income and in need of school supplies and new backpacks.

For 12 years, the Princeton Human Services Commission, municipal employees, local

businesses, organizations and residents have donated book bags and school supplies that have benefited more than 200 Princeton children.

The items are distributed to children from low-income families who attend the Princeton Public Schools and are entering kindergarten through sixth grade.

Participants can drop off donations at the Princeton Human Services office on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is located in the former Borough Hall at One Monument Drive.

The deadline for donations is Aug. 5.

Items that can be donated include bookbags, notebooks, binders, folders, loose leaf paper, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, scissors, glue sticks and other school supplies.

Hundreds of applications have been distributed to families with children entering kindergarten through sixth grade.

The help and generosity of donors are greatly appreciated. For questions, call the office

at 609-688-2055 or send an e-mail to humanservices@princetonnj.gov

Through Aug. 9

Hopewell Township Health Department will welcome staff from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) for a discussion about drinking water quality.

The informational session about Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in drinking water will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23. The meeting will take place virtually, using the Microsoft Teams platform.

Attendees will learn about these compounds, what they are, why they cause concern, how sampling occurs, and what resources are available if a determination is made that water is contaminated.

To register and to submit questions, go to www.HopewellTwp.org/PFASmeeting. Questions for the NJDEP representatives or municipal officials should sent by Aug. 9 using that same link. If there are questions about the meeting, call the Health Department at 609-537-0257.

Select Fridays through Aug. 19

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) and African American Cultural Collaborative of Mercer County (AACCMC) announced that their monthly Story & Verse open mic will head outdoors for its Summer Series.

The poetic and storytelling events began on June 17 and will be held at Pettoranello Gardens, 20 Mountain Ave., and are free and open to all.

Story & Verse welcomes local and regional talent to perform original works inspired by a monthly theme, providing attendees with free, community-created entertainment.

Dates and themes are as follows:

Aug. 19, 6 p.m.: “Circle of Life”

Interested performers should arrive 15 minutes before the start time of each event.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Fourth Thursday of the month, through Aug. 25

Princeton Senior Resource Center will hold Pups & Cups in person at PSRC’s 101 Poor Farm Road location the fourth Thursday of every month, from 3-4 p.m., through Aug. 25.

Join an hour of socializing and pet therapy. A certified therapy dog will be available to provide comfort, cuteness, and relaxation, along with the opportunity to socialize and enjoy some hot beverages.

Register at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/pups-cups-april-2022/

Through Aug. 15

Registration for HEWYBL’s fall 2022 flag football season is open. HEWYBL is open to boys and girls from all area towns, and has both co-ed teams and all-girls teams.

HEWYBL Flag Football is open to players who will be in grades K-9 in the fall. The registration deadline is Aug. 15 and the season will run from early September until mid-November. Games will be played in East Windsor.

HEWYBL flag football typically draws players from Allentown, Cranbury, East Windsor, Hamilton, Hightstown, Millstone, Robbinsville, West Windsor and other surrounding towns.

Season details can be viewed at www.HEWYBL.com. To register, go to www.HEWYBL.com and select REGISTER at the upper right-hand corner.

For questions about HEWYBL Flag Football or the upcoming season, contact hewyblflag@gmail.com.

Greater Princeton Youth Orchestra is taking auditions through Aug. 15 for its 2022-23 season. Students ages 8-18 can audition for the four ensembles. Submission for audition videos is through Aug. 22.

Audition fee is $25. The season will hold Monday evening rehearsals beginning Sept. 12 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton.

For more information email ops@gpyo.org.

Through Aug. 31

Hopewell Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program runs through Aug. 31. Participants of the program are also encouraged to attend the weekly summer reading activities.

For more information call the Hopewell Public Library at 609-466-1625, email hpl@redlibrary.org or visit www.redlibrary.org.

Through July and August

Princeton Senior Resource Center (PSRC) is hosting a number of programs throughout July and August. Program formats include in-person, hybrid and virtual.

Fridays, through July 29 – 10-11 a.m. – Creative Calm: Inviting Insight – four session workshop.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, through July 29 – 8:30-9:30 a.m. – Aerobics – in person at Suzanne Patterson Building.

Thursdays, through Aug. 25 – 10 a.m. – Mindful Chair Yoga and Meditation.

Fridays, through Aug. 26 – 2 p.m. – Mastering the Art of Painting – Summer Session 1 – in person at Suzanne Patterson Building.

Mondays, through Sept. 26 – 10 a.m. – Gentle Yoga and NIDRA – Summer quarter via Zoom.

Tuesdays, through July 26 – 11 a.m. to noon – Technologies of Time – three session workshop.

Tuesdays, through Aug. 30 – 9:30-11 a.m. – Basic drawing: Beginners to Advance Intermediate – Summer Session 1 via Zoom.

Wednesdays, through Aug. 31 – 9:30-11 a.m. – Figure drawing – Summer Session 1 via Zoom.

Fridays in July

Lawrence Recreation is holding Food Trucks on Fridays at Central Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 29.

Families can enjoy a picnic in the park. Bring a blanket, purchase dinner and dessert from the food trucks and enjoy the park. For updates visit www.lawrencetwp.com or the township’s social media pages.

Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31

Kelsey Theatre is unable to present “Mamma Mia!” this summer due to a national touring company.

Instead, the theater will present MTI’s Broadway Junior Revue – Raise Your Voice. The one-act presentation will feature Broadway tunes performed by teenagers at 8 p.m. July 29 and 30 and at 2 p.m. July 31. Tickets are $15 for adults; or $12 for seniors, students and children.

Anyone who currently holds tickets to “Mamma Mia” has four options: Transfer tickets to “Raise Your Voice” – the price difference will be considered a donation to the theater; move tickets into a show credit for a future show; donate the tickets back to the theater; or receive a refund.

Contact the Box Office as soon as possible by calling 609-570-3333 or emailing boxoff@mccc.edu

Kelsey Theatre is located at Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Saturday, July 30

Blue Curtain, a Princeton summer tradition, returns to the Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater, Community Park North, Route 206 and Mountain Avenue with free concert – Ali Ryerson/Peter Levin Quintet on July 30.

Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Blue Curtain, co-sponsored by the Princeton Recreation Department, is a New Jersey nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting the highest quality of culturally diverse music and dance to the audiences in the Princeton area.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

In case of rain or extreme heat, the shows will move to Princeton High School Performing Arts Center at Franklin Avenue and Walnut Lane.

For more information email info@bluecurtain.org.

July 30, Aug. 13 and 27

West Windsor Arts will present three free outdoor concerts at Nassau Park Pavilion between 5-7:30 p.m. located behind Panera Bread on Rt. 1.

July 30 – Uncle Ho 2.0 Dan Kassel, cello. Rain date on July 31.

Aug. 13 – Bronwyn Byrd and Justin Nawn, family-friendly fun and activities. Rain date on Aug. 14.

Aug. 27 – Sophi Coran, Dan Kassel, cello. Rain date Aug. 28.

Sunday, July 31

Hightstown Elks Lodge No. 1955, 110 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor, is participating in the 23rd annual Miracle Run at noon on July 31.

The ride is rain or shine and benefits children with special needs. For more information contact 732-616-2667.

August dates at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden are holding a number of historical events.

Aug. 4 – 6:30 p.m. – Monmouth University Professor and former US Army Fort Monmouth Command Historian Melissa Ziobro will hold a talk on the “Hello Girls,” who were women employed by the U.S. Army Signal Corps as telephone switchboard operators during World War I.

Aug. 13 – 2 p.m. – Curators Elizabeth Allan and Jesse Gordon will lead a tour of the museum’s Ma Bell: The Mother of Invention in New Jersey exhibition and view the original TelStar 1 satellite up close on its final weekend at Morven. From satellites, switchboards, and radios, to Picturephones and more, Morven’s latest exhibition features so many important moments in New Jersey’s telecommunications history.

Aug. 18 – 6:30 p.m. – Local historian Linda Barth, a longtime canal expert, will share highlights and details about the Delaware and Raritan Canal. In this hybrid event, Barth will discuss the history of the Canal, and how it relates to Morven itself, as well as the state of New Jersey.

Aug. 25 – 6:30 p.m. – Reflections on 1781 Princeton: Exploring the Road to Yorktown with Dr. Robert Selig. This event will kick-off New Jersey’s commemoration of George Washington and the comte de Rochambeau’s march to Yorktown and the eventual conclusion of the American Revolution.

The special talk is a partnership with Morven, the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route New Jersey (W3R-NJ), the William Trent House Museum, the Town of Westfield, and East Jersey Old Town Village.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For tickets and information visit www.morven.org.

Aug. 3 to Sept. 12

Somerset County’s annual Senior Art Show will be held in the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Gallery, located in the county Administration Building at 20 Grove St., between Aug. 3 and Sept. 12.

First place winners in both the professional and nonprofessional categories in the show will have their work displayed at the New Jersey State Senior Art Show, which will be held both virtually and in person from Sept. 23 to Oct. 28 at Meadow Lakes Senior Living in East Windsor.

Saturday, Aug. 6

The Westminster Choir College will perform Roger Ames: A Legacy Concert Series at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 in Bristol Chapel, 101 Walnut Lane, Princeton, on the former Westminster campus.

Ames was a friend of Dr. James Jordan, who is conducting the concert with his professional ensemble, The Same Stream. Ames recently passed away after a difficult battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Percentages of ticket sales will be donated to the ALS Association. For tickets or information visit www.thesamestreamchoir.com.

Saturday, Aug. 6, 27

Somerset County Clerk’s office will be holding Summer Saturday mobile office hours in Bound Brook, Bernards, Hillsborough and Bridgewater. The mobile office program was initiated in 2019 but suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions. The program was relaunched in May 2022.

Aug. 6 – 9 a.m. to noon – Hillsborough Municipal Building, 379 S Branch Road, Hillsborough.

Aug. 27 – 9 a.m. to noon – Bridgewater Municipal Building, 100 Commons Way, Bridgewater.

August at Gourgaud Gallery

The Gourgaud Gallery at Cranbury Town Hall will present Artist Annette Newmark’s Art Exhibit “As You Like It” from Aug. 7-31 at the gallery, 23 North Main St., Cranbury.

The reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 7. Light Refreshments will be served.

Newmark is 96 years old, still painting and going full steam ahead.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, The Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that supports arts in the community. Checks made out to the artist, or cash are accepted as payment. For more information visit https://www.cranburytownship.org/about/pages/gourgaud-gallery and visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org.

Battlefield tours on Sundays

The Princeton Battlefield Society will conduct six tours at the Princeton Battlefield State Park.

Tours start promptly at 1 p.m. and will be approximately 90 minutes on six Sundays – Aug. 7, 21, Sept. 11, 25 and Oct. 2, 16. The tours will last approximately 90 minutes. A tour requires a donation of $5 for each adult and child over 16 years old. Children under 16 and veterans are free.

On Sept. 18, the society will have its youth-focused Young Patriots Day.

Following the tour, people can visit the historic Thomas Clarke House, the home of a Quaker farming family and the only remaining structure from the Jan. 3, 1777 Battle of Princeton.

Pre-registration is required. Visit https://pbs1777.org/battlefield-tours to register.

Sundays, Aug. 7, 21

East Windsor will hold free summer programs at Etra Lake Park.

Aug. 7 – 6 p.m. – “Gypsy,” a Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform with Stevie Nicks vocals and visuals that capture Nicks’ stage presence.

Aug. 21 – 6 p.m. – “B-Street Band” will perform, which is the top requested Bruce Springsteen tribute band on the circuit performing over 200 shows per year throughout the country. “The Boss” himself has made an appearance to see the show.

For information in the event of inclement weather for any of these events, call the

East Windsor Information Hotline at 609-443-4000 ext. 400 after 1 p.m. on the day of

the event. If there is inclement weather for the concerts, the program will be moved indoors to the East Windsor Regional School District Hightstown High School auditorium.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

The Coalition for Peace Action (CFPA) is sponsoring a commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki from 7-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Hinds Plaza, adjacent to the Princeton Public Library at 65 Witherspoon St.

The program will feature two experts on nuclear weapons, Princeton University physicists Dr. Frank von Hippel and Dr. Rob Goldston. They will address urgent nuclear weapon issues including restoring the Iran Nuclear Agreement, the nuclear danger in the Ukraine War, and the Nuclear Ban and Nonproliferation Treaties which are having Review Conferences this summer.

The program will also include music from The Solidarity Singers of the New Jersey State Industrial Union Council as well as origami crane folding with instruction for children. The program will close with a candlelight ceremony as darkness arrives around 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 to Friday, Aug. 12

The Somerset County 4-H Fair returns Aug. 10, 11 and 12 for free family fun.

The fair allows 4-H youth to present their hard work from throughout the year as a chance to celebrate and look ahead to the future.

Somerset County 4-H is currently looking for vendors, both food and commercial.

For more information, visit https://4histops.org/vendors-and-nonprofits

Saturday, Aug. 13

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) is calling all land stewards for volunteer sessions to assist with a variety of conservation projects at the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.

The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 13. For more information visit fopos.org or email info@FOPOS.org.

Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 16-20

The Hillsborough Rotary Fair will open for five days beginning Aug. 16. Fair hours are 6-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to the Fair’s classic thrill rides, food vendors, games of chance and an

exposition of local businesses, a spectacular firework display by Interstate Fireworks will light up Hillsborough skies on Aug. 19 at approximately 10 p.m. Rain date is Aug. 21 at 10 p.m.

The firework display is sponsored by Petrock’s Bar & Grille and Petrock’s Liquors.

Monday, Aug. 22

Voices Chorale New Jersey (VCNJ) invites all singers to join for an open summer sing at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Music Together Worldwide Headquarters, 225 Pennington-Hopewell Road, Hopewell.

It will feature excerpts from folk songs of the Four Seasons by Ralph Vaughan Williams in an SATB arrangement by the contemporary English composer John Whittaker. Dr. David McConnell, Artistic Director of VCNJ, will conduct. Sheet music and refreshments will be provided.

For more information visit https://www.voiceschoralenj.org .

Those interested in joining VCNJ may audition that evening by contacting Paula Mirabile: paulamirabile@verizon.net. All voice parts are welcome to audition, but tenors and bass/baritones are especially encouraged to audition. Further information is available at https://www.voiceschoralenj.org.

Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 25-27

The Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission (HCAC) is sponsoring Hightstown Plein Air – Paint the Town from Aug. 25-27. En plein air, or plein air painting is the act of painting outdoors. Artists are invited to capture Peddie Lake and the surrounding area, the borough’s historic buildings, churches, parks and other points of interest throughout Hightstown over the three days.

Artists must paint within the boundaries of Hightstown Borough to qualify. A map will be posted on the borough website – https://hightstownborough.com – along with suggested painting locations. The mediums of oil, watercolor, gouache, pastel, charcoal, pencil, pen and ink, and acrylics will be accepted. Photography is not accepted.

Registration and stamping of canvases or paper will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Four Seasons Deli, 117 Ward St.

For more information contact Ann Marie Miller at cac@hightstownborough.com.

Through Wednesday, Aug. 31

Hillsborough PBA Local 205 will hold its 47th annual golf outing on Sept. 9 at Royce Brook Golf Club, 201 Hamilton Road, Hillsborough.

Includes continental breakfast, door prizes, driving range, 18 holes of golf with cart, beverages on the course, lunch, and buffet after golf.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. along with breakfast. Shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded.

There are sponsorship packages available.

Individual golfer is $200. Golf foursome is $800. Dinner only option is $65 per person.

Make checks payable to Hillsborough PBA Local 205.

RSVP by Aug 31. Email hillsboroughPBA205golf@gmail.com or call 908-303-2859.

Fridays, Sept. 9 and Nov. 4

Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC will host an Employment Weekly job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 and Nov. 4 at the Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, in the Nordstrom corridor.

Job seekers can register at https://nmg.ticketleap.com/job9/?ct=t

Employers will receive 5% when booking two dates, or 15% off when booking three dates.

Email events@newspapermediagroup.com for vendor opportunities.

For more information, email areyes@newspapermediagroup.com

Thursday, Sept. 15

Princeton Senior Resource Center is holding its 2022 Fall Benefit at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 with cocktails, dinner and entertainment at 101 Poor Farm Road, Princeton.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton, will hold its 33rd annual Guardian Angel Dinner Dance, Back in Black Tie, from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Hyatt Regency Princeton, 102 Carnegie Center.

Join a night of entertainment, silent auction, 50/50 raffle.

For tickets, visit www.catholiccharitiestrenton.org/GADD2022

The Diocese of Trenton serves Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Select dates – Sept. 16, Oct. 6

New Jersey’s 16th District legislators Sen. Andrew Zwicker, Assemblyman Roy Freiman and Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer will host Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) mobile unit events, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at 530 Willow Road, Hillsborough; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at 1 Monument Dr., Princeton.

The mobile units will provide the following services:

Driver’s Licenses: Renew the license, obtain a duplicate license, change name or address on license, add a boat endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote and/or make organ donation selections.

Non-Driver Identification Cards: Photo identification that may then serve as a primary or secondary form of personal ID.

Registrations: Renew registration or obtain a duplicate registration card.

REAL ID: Available if license or ID card is expiring within the next 6 months. For REAL ID, please arrive no later than noon.

License Plates: Surrender license plates.

Placards: Persons with a Disability, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran can obtain a placard.

Examination Permits: Apply for an examination permit to take a written knowledge test. The written test itself is not available.

Registration is required. For instructions, email SenZwicker@njleg.org attn: Pam Hersh. Individuals with no access to email should call 732-823-1684.

After contacting Hersh, the resident will be sent a link to a form that will be filled out and submitted. If the event is at capacity, the resident will be notified and instructed to try for one of the other upcoming events.

October 1 & 2

The Downtown Bordentown Association announced the return of the 32nd annual Cranberry Festival on Oct. 1 and 2.

For more information on the “Maker Fest on Farnsworth,” visit btowncranfest.com

Sunday, Oct. 9

Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Mercer County (JFCS) will be holding their second annual Wheels for Meals bike ride to fight hunger, on Oct. 9 at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) in West Windsor.

Event proceeds will benefit all JFCS food programs, including their on-site and mobile food pantries and senior nutrition programs. Collectively, JFCS food programs benefit over 32,000 individuals across the greater Mercer region each year.

This year, routes for all riding abilities are available. For more experienced riders, there is now a 50-mile route. Intermediate riders can choose between 25- and 10-mile routes while novice riders can pick the three-mile route, all of which start at MCCC. The event also offers multiple levels of sponsorship for businesses or groups looking to create teams and support at a higher level.

For event details visit www.JFCSWheels4Meals.org.

Through November

Kingston: On The Map opens April 9 in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

On view Saturdays and Sundays from April to November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/

East Windsor community and school youth and adult groups can participate in the township’s 2022 Adopt-A-Spot program. Under the program, participating groups “adopt” one of the public properties identified by the committee and keep it clean during the year. A placard is erected on the site indicating that it has been “adopted by” with the name of the group.

The groups are expected to perform cleanups three times a month through Nov. 30.

To participate, interested groups should mail or fax a letter to East Windsor Clean Communities Committee, ATTN: Mayor Mironov, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520.

Through January 2023

Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton will have a historic slideshow where visitors can learn how the Princeton Battle Monumnet came to be, as well as special ephemera provided by the Historical Society of Princeton in an exhibition in the museum, the latter of which can be seen through January 2023.

The Museum held a commemoration in celebration of the 100-year anniversary with an unveiling and dedication on June. 9

The monument was designed by Beaux Arts sculptor Frederick MacMonnies to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Princeton, and its installation was made possible by Helen and Bayard Stockton, residents of Morven at the time.

Visitors can view the slideshow with Museum admission, or for free for Morven members.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.morven.org

June 2023

The American Repertory Ballet (ARB) will close its season at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, June 9-11, 2023, with PREMIERE3 featuring the company premiere and revival of Arthur Mitchell’s invigorating Holberg Suite set to the music of Edvard Grieg, as well as highly anticipated world premieres by Amy Seiwert and Ethan Stiefel.

For more information, contact Dan Bauer at dbauer@arballet.org or 609-921-7758.

Continuing events

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life.

Dove Hospice Services is looking for individuals who can dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits, life review, play cards, sewing, knitting or craft projects, music enrichment, pet therapy and office or administrative assistance, according to a press release.

Dove Hospice Services is expanding its “We Honor Veterans” program and is seeking motivated veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families.

Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. For additional information, contact Michelle Rutigliano at 732-405-3035.

This fall, Rider University will begin offering a cannabis studies certificate program. The 100% online program provides students with the credentials and expertise to enter the legal cannabis market.

The program explores the biological, legal, ethical, business and practical aspects of the industry through four courses.

The capstone course is taught by an industry professional, allowing students to gain experience and learn about future internship and job opportunities.

The program is open to those interested in any aspect of the cannabis industry, with no prerequisites or previous degrees required.

Registration is required at https://admissions.rider.edu/register/cannabislaunch

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW), which is dedicated to foster children in the region, is seeking applications from individuals in the community to serve on the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees.

Individuals who are interested in applying to become a member of the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees should send their resumes and credentials to CASA SHaW at info@casashaw.org.

CASA SHaW is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to “Speak Up for a Child” removed from home due to abuse or neglect. CASA is the only program in New Jersey that uses trained volunteers to work one-on-one with children, ensuring that each one gets the services needed and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home.

For more information, visit www.casaofnj.org.

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.