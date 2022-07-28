East Brunswick Council approves construction of new water main on Route 18

EAST BRUNSWICK – Construction of a new water main on Route 18 is moving forward.

The members of the East Brunswick Township Council adopted a $3.3 million bond ordinance that will fund various water utility improvements.

Council Vice President Kevin McEvoy, Councilman Dinesh Behal, Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan and Councilwoman Dana Zimbicki voted “yes” to adopt the $3.3 million bond ordinance at a meeting on July 11.

Council President James Wendell was not present.

According to the ordinance, the township will enter into an agreement with the New Jersey Department of Transportation to construct a new water main on Route 18. The agreement states that both parties will pay 50% of the project’s total cost, which is estimated to be $18.6 million.

To cover the $9.3 million price tag, the township is utilizing three separate bond ordinances to fund their portion of the agreement:

Ordinance 19-16 was adopted June 10, 2019, and appropriated $3 million.

Ordinance 21-26 was adopted October 11, 2021, and appropriated $3 million.

Ordinance 22-16 was adopted July 11, 2022, and appropriated $3.3 million.

The ordinance explained that “No down payment is required as the purposes authorized herein are deemed self-liquidating, and the bonds and bond anticipation notes authorized herein are deductible from the gross debt of the township.”

The bonds will fund project costs that include engineering and design work, construction planning, land surveying, plan preparation, permits, bid documents, construction inspection, contract administration, work materials, equipment and labor.

According to the ordinance, the construction of the new water main will be from Rues Lane to the bridge over the New Jersey Turnpike.