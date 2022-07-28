Judith Staed

Judith “Judy” Staed passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the University of Pennsylvania hospital in Philadelphia. Judy was born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey. She loved growing up in the city and shared many wonderful stories from her youth. She was most proud of her time dancing at Trenton Central High School’s Sport Night.

Judy is predeceased by her father, Sherwood Bingley, her mother, Dorothy Bingley, her sister, Sandra Wilson and her first born grandchild, Jordan Sprague.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Tom Staed and her loving daughter, Lisa, husband, Rob Sprague, and her five grandchildren, Kate, Jack, Rose, Chad and Sean. She is also survived by her niece Jennifer Pacana and her nephew, Jeffrey Pike, whom she had a very special relationship with as well as many extended family members who will miss her dearly.

Throughout her life, Judy kept busy with many interests. She had a thirst for knowledge and was always looking to learn something new. She published many short stories and wrote three novels. Her love of photography started when she was a young girl and she took many beautiful pictures over the years. She enjoyed sharing her beautiful sunset pictures with her many friends. Over the years she also was a top seller on eBay and spent much of her time managing her business. It made her very happy.

What brought Judy the most joy was her husband, Tom. They shared a love affair that spanned many decades and were completely devoted to each other.

A celebration of Judy’s life will take place 10AM, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Calvary Baptist Church located at 3 East Broad Street in Hopewell. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery on Greenwood Ave. in Hopewell and then a luncheon will be held at her daughter’s home in Hopewell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Judy’s memory at giving.apps.upenn.edu

Arrangements are by the Cromwell Memorial Home, Pennington. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com