Manalapan police officers honored during annual awards ceremony

MANALAPAN — Members of the Manalapan Police Department were honored during the department’s annual awards ceremony, which was held as part of a recent meeting of the Township Committee.

According to information provided by Deputy Police Chief Leonard Maltese, the department’s Honorable Service Award is presented to any member of the police department who has completed five consecutive years of honorable service as a member of

the Manalapan Police Department.

In 2022, the Honorable Service Award was presented to the following officers:

• Patrolman Douglas Zike for five years of honorable service;

• Patrolman Bart Mattaliano, Patrolman Matthew Mattia, Patrolman Eric Voorand and Patrolman Jason Vigneault for 15 years of honorable service;

• Sgt. Richard Gallo and Detective Dominick Donatelli Jr., for 20 years of honorable service;

• Police Chief Edward Niesz, Lt. Kevin Dobbin and Sgt. Maggie Freeman for 25 years of honorable service.

Maltese said the police department’s Life Saving Award is presented to a member of the

department whose prompt and alert action results in saving a life.

The award was presented to Patrolman Kyle Williams, Patrolman Mantas Stanionis and Patrolman Ryan Brady for their actions in February 2021 after performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation to save the life of a Manalapan resident.

The police department’s Drug Buster Award is presented to a member of the department as it relates to proactive narcotics enforcement for 2021.

The award was presented to Patrolman Matthew Porricelli, who led a three-month investigation in conjunction with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the

FBI.

The investigation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of approximately 3,000 prescription pills, five pounds of marijuana, cocaine, more than 500 THC edibles, one loaded handgun, one ghost rifle with hollow point ammunition, a fully loaded 60-round drum magazine, $36,000 in cash and a Lexus sedan.

Porricelli was also recognized as the New Jersey Narcotic Enforcement Officers Association Patrolman of the Year.

The Manalapan Police Department’s Samaritan Award is presented to an officer who

displays an act of humanity as a friend to those in need, by attending to those individuals in a time of crisis, accident or danger, and providing them with understanding and confidence.

The award was presented to Sgt. Maggie Freeman and Patrolman Adam Sosnowski.

In June 2021, Sosnowski observed family members holding a sign and asking for food or fuel money. Sosnowski spoke with the family members regarding their situation and asked them to follow him back to police headquarters.

At headquarters, Freeman and Sosnowski provided the family with food and money for fuel to help them reach their destination in Virginia. Police department administrators said it was for those “exceptional humanitarian efforts” that Freeman and Sosnowski were deserving of the recognition.

Freeman was presented with a second Samaritan Award. Police department administrators said that during her 25-year career with the police department, Freeman has volunteered a significant amount of time to the Special Olympics of New Jersey.

They said her efforts “have certainly made a positive and lifelong impact on countless children throughout New Jersey.”

Maltese said the Triumphant Award is presented to the officer who has been selected as the police department’s Officer of the Year through nominations and awards committee

approval.

The Triumphant Award for 2021 was presented to Patrolman Eric Voorand.

Police department administrators said Voorand brings “an extremely positive and highly motivated attitude to work every day that also serves to motivate his peers.”

“By definition, this award is bestowed upon an officer who exemplifies the ethical and professional standards of the law enforcement profession, who has proven to be a consummate, exceptionally hard-working employee who has surpassed his peers with respect to the quantity and quality of his work product. Officer Voorand has established himself as a leader within this police department,” they said.

Speaking on behalf of the Township Committee, Mayor Susan Cohen said, “Congratulations to all of our officers who received awards at our annual ceremony. We are proud of their achievements and longevity with the department. Special congratulations to Officer Voorand for being named Officer of the Year.”