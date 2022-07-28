Five candidates will seek three open Princeton school board seats in November

Five candidates, including three incumbent school board members, have filed to run for three open seats on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education.

The deadline to file was July 25. The school board election is Nov. 8.

At stake are the three seats held by Deborah Bronfeld, Susan Kanter and Dafna Kendal. The three incumbents are among the five candidates seeking election to a three-year term on the school board.

The three incumbents are being challenged by newcomers Lishian Lisa Wu and Margarita “Rita” Rafalovsky.

Bronfeld is running for her third term on the school board, and Kanter is seeking her second term. Kendal is seeking her third, non-consecutive term. She served from 2016-2018, and was elected to a second, non-consecutive term after a one-year gap.