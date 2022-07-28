HomeEB SentinelEB Sentinel NewsBond will fund capital improvements, capital equipment in South River

Bond will fund capital improvements, capital equipment in South River

TYLER BROWN, Staff Writer
TYLER BROWN, Staff Writer

SOUTH RIVER – Bond ordinance will fund necessary equipment for borough services.

The South River Borough Council unanimously adopted a bond ordinance appropriating $825,000 to fund capital improvements and the acquisition of capital equipment at a meeting on July 11.

The bond ordinance includes $783,750 worth of bonds and a $41,250 down payment.

According to the ordinance, the bond will fund the following acquisitions:

  • Public works equipment – dump truck, salt truck, pickup truck, and plow.
  • Police equipment – police sport utility vehicle (SUV).
  • Fire equipment – replacement air packs.

The bond will also fund various sewer system improvements throughout the borough.

