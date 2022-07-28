Bond will fund capital improvements, capital equipment in South River

SOUTH RIVER – Bond ordinance will fund necessary equipment for borough services.
The South River Borough Council unanimously adopted a bond ordinance appropriating $825,000 to fund capital improvements and the acquisition of capital equipment at a meeting on July 11.
The bond ordinance includes $783,750 worth of bonds and a $41,250 down payment.
According to the ordinance, the bond will fund the following acquisitions:
- Public works equipment – dump truck, salt truck, pickup truck, and plow.
- Police equipment – police sport utility vehicle (SUV).
- Fire equipment – replacement air packs.
The bond will also fund various sewer system improvements throughout the borough.