New modern, state-of-the-art facilities on the horizon in Spotswood

SPOTSWOOD – New modern, state-of-the-art facilities are on the horizon for borough parks and recreational facilities.

The Spotswood Borough Council adopted a $2.5M ordinance to fund the recreational improvements at a meeting on July 25.

Council President Larry Kraemer and Councilmen Edward Lesko, Ted Ricci and Charlie Spicuzzo voted “yes” to adopt the bond ordinance.

Of the $2.5 million, the ordinance will appropriate a total of $2,375,000 in bonds/notes and a down payment of $125,000.

According to the ordinance, the funds will assist in borough-wide improvements that directly impact parks and recreational facilities.

Specific details regarding the improvements weren’t listed in the ordinance. However, Business Administrator Ryan Michelson explained that the borough is drafting plans for upcoming projects.

“At this time the borough is in the preliminary phases of drafting the plans for recreational improvements to the borough. Mayor Jackie Palmer is excited to finalize these plans for new modern and state-of-the-art facilities for use by our residents,” Michelson said.