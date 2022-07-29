Alexander Edwards Morris

February 8, 1941 – July 25, 2022

Alexander E. Morris, a retired business executive, father and grandfather, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. Alex (“Sandy” to family & childhood friends) was predeceased by Pegie Morris, his loving wife and companion of 57 years, in January. Alex is survived by his son Robert V. Morris, Robert’s wife Kendall L. Morris, their three grandchildren – Parker, Hayden, and Ellie (Richmond, VA), his son Garret E. Morris and his wife Joyce B. Morris (Towson, Maryland). Alex is also survived by his brother Dudley E. Morris (Santa Barbara, CA).

Alex was born and raised in Princeton, New Jersey. He attended the Lawrenceville school and later Princeton High School (Class of 1959). He went on to major in Business and graduated from Rider University (Lawrence, NJ). He enjoyed a successful career, working in multiple industries and roles, including Pharmaceuticals, Office Supplies, and Business Process Consulting.

He was a bright and creative man with many interests. Alex loved history, politics, the traditional catholic liturgy, and most of all spending time with family. He enjoyed good food, investing in real estate, reading, and tending to his recent collection of bonsai trees. Dogs were always special to Alex and his bulldog, Alistair, was by his side at the end.

Alex strove to live his life in accordance with strong personal values. He taught his family the value of hard work, the importance of honesty and of personal responsibility. He also taught them to love and to appreciate the beauty of our physical world.

A funeral mass will be celebrated in Alex’s honor in the chapel at St. Agnes Catholic Church (7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34120) on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Burial and an in-home reception to follow (28396 Sombrero Dr. Bonita Springs, FL 34135).

In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Mathew’s House Naples, FL or to a charity of your choosing will be appreciated.