Dayton man charged with motor vehicle summonses in connection to fatal crash

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 48-year-old Dayton man was charged with motor vehicle summonses in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of Helmetta Fire Chief Christopher Acs.

The South Brunswick Police Department announced the charges on July 28.

The man was driving a 2019 Honda Odyssey on Summerfield Boulevard and came to a stop at the Georges Road intersection at 3:20 p.m. on July 11. He then attempted to make a left onto Georges Road and collided with a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by Acs, which was headed north on Georges Road, police said.

Acs, 47, of Jamesburg, died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Investigators determined that after the man came to a stop, he allegedly failed to make sure it was clear to proceed into the intersection, police said. He was issued two motor vehicle summonses; one for failure to yield right of way at an intersection and one for obstructing the passage of other vehicles. Both motor vehicle tickets will be heard in municipal court.

The investigation was conducted by Ptl. Jason Gassman of the South Brunswick Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau in conjunction with Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.