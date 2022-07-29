East Windsor police blotter

A 27-year-old East Windsor man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia July 27. A police officer checked on a suspicious vehicle parked in the Twin Rivers Mall parking lot and observed a clear plastic bag allegedly containing a suspected controlled dangerous substance in plain view on the center console. The man was processed and released.

A 40-year-old East Windsor man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to exhibit insurance documents and refusal to submit to a breath test July 25. He was charged after his vehicle allegedly struck a tree while it was traveling in the parking lot at the Town Center Plaza shopping center. He was processed and released.

A 25-year-old East Windsor man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving July 21. He was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of his car with its engine running on Abbington Drive. He was processed and released.

A 42-year-old East Windsor man was charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and failure to wear a seat belt July 21. He was charged after his car allegedly left the road and struck a tree on Dutch Neck Road. He was processed and released.

A 65-year-old East Windsor man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving July 17. A police officer observed a car allegedly improperly parked on the roadway on Hubble Boulevard. He was processed and released.

A 29-year-old Hamilton woman was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to submit to a breath test July 4. She was charged after the vehicle she was driving allegedly struck a wooden landscape structure while traveling on a property on Cedarville Road July 4. She was processed and released.

A 57-year-old East Windsor man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking merchandise valued at $319.86 from the ShopRite grocery store on Route 130 July 3. He was processed and released.