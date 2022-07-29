East Windsor woman charged with alleged drug offenses

A 44-year-old East Windsor woman was charged with a number of alleged drug violations, according to the East Windor Township Police Department.

She was charged after police stopped the vehicle – which she was a passenger in – for attempting to improperly pass another vehicle on Dutch Neck Road July 7, police said.

The woman was charged with possession of heroin, possession of ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

During the course of the investigation, the woman allegedly admitted to ingesting heroin earlier in the day and gave permission to search the vehicle, police said.

The police officer located one suspected ecstasy pill that allegedly belonged to the woman, along with three bags of suspected heroin that were also allegedly found in her possession, police said.

The woman was processed and released.