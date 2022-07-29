HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsHopewell Township police blotter

Hopewell Township police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 57-year-old Pipersville, Pa., man was charged with aggravated assault, issuing terroristic threats and unlawful possession of a weapon July 23. He was charged after he allegedly approached a man and made a threatening statement toward him at the Golden Nugget flea market on River Road. He was processed and released.

A Van Dyke Road resident reported the theft of two motorcycles, valued at a combined $13,000, from a shed July 17.

A 30-year-old Trenton resident was charged with possession of a fraudulent government document following a motor vehicle stop on Route 579 July 14. The driver was allegedly found to be operating the vehicle with a fictitious temporary registration. He was processed and released.

An Anderson brand trailer, valued at about $15,000, was reported stolen from a Pennington Road home July 12. The victim said the trailer had been stolen at some point during the previous week.

A 24-year-old Hopewell man was charged with impersonating a police officer July 9. Police responded to a River Road home for a report of property damage and charged the man due to information learned through a separate investigation. The man had allegedly verbally identified himself as a police officer and provided identification representing himself as a police officer.

A 24-year-old Hopewell man was charged with falsification of a firearms application July 5. He allegedly provided false information on a firearms permit application. He was processed and released.

A vendor at the Golden Nugget flea market on River Road reported the theft of several pieces of jewelry from a display case at her booth July 3. A woman had allegedly approached her booth and distracted her. The jewelry was valued at a combined $2,600.

