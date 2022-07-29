Princeton police blotter

Someone allegedly entered and rummaged through the center console of a car while it was parked in a parking lot on Library Place. The incident was reported July 23. Nothing was reported missing.

A 28-year-old Princeton woman was charged with driving while intoxicated July 23. She allegedly failed to stop for a traffic signal on Nassau Street. She was processed and released.

A thief allegedly stole an Amazon package left in front of a store on Nassau Street July 17. The items in the package valued at a combined $284.99.

A Wheatsheaf Lane resident was scammed out of $6,123 July 15. Her Apple iPad froze and a pop-up window appeared that advised her to call “Apple Service” to repair it. She called the phone number and was allegedly told to buy Target gift cards and to send several Zelle payments to an unknown person.