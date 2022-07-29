South Brunswick takes services on the road with ‘Food Pantry and Mobile Outreach’ events

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The South Brunswick Social Services and Food Pantry and The Office on Aging and Senior Center took their services on the road for the first of several “Food Pantry and Mobile Outreach” events.

The collaborated effort is reflective of New Jersey Health Care Quality Institutes’ Mayor’s Wellness Campaign, which provide educative and direct services consistent with the efforts of creating a Healthy Town Designation.

South Brunswick has been given the Mayors Health Town designation of an “Up and Coming Healthy Town.”

The township staff distributed bags of fresh produce, donated by a local farm, hand soap, COVID-19 tests and masks. Packets of information about low-income housing, transportation, utility assistance and information on mental health services and more was provided.

Residents who are food insecure and need assistance paying bills can reach out to Social Services Director Jeanne Wert at 732-329-4000 ext. 7674.