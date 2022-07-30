Jackson police lodge drug charges against three residents

JACKSON — Three residents of Jackson are facing drug charges following their arrest on two separate dates by members of the Jackson Police Department.

According to a press release issued on July 30 by Sgt. Fred Meabe, who is the police department’s public information officer, on July 14, members of the police department’s Special Enforcement Unit concluded a three-month investigation regarding the sale of cocaine and heroin.

The investigation revealed that a 54-year-old male resident of Jackson and a 38-year-old male resident of Jackson were distributing crack cocaine and heroin from multiple residences and vehicles in Jackson, according to the press release.

On July 14, members of the Special Enforcement Unit and the Uniformed Services Division conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2019 Dodge Caravan. The two men were in the vehicle.

The two men were subsequently arrested while in possession of 200 doses of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. Both men were charged and placed in the Ocean County Jail, Toms River.

The 54-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), distribution of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 38-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of CDS and conspiracy.

On July 22, the police department’s Special Enforcement Unit and officers from the Uniformed Services Division executed an arrest and a search warrant at a residence in Jackson.

Police said a 51-year-old male resident of Jackson was arrested. During the search, the man was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

In addition, nine marijuana plants were found being grown and proceeds from a 2021 burglary were recovered and returned to the owner.

The 51-year-old man was charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), manufacturing of marijuana, distribution of methamphetamine

and receiving stolen property. He was placed in the Ocean County Jail.