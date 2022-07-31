Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 3

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Fishing 101 – A Beginner’s Guide to Fishing, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell. Learn how to rig, bait, cast and, hopefully, catch a fish. Come and go at any time. Bait and tackle provided. Open to all ages; under 14 with adult. Fishing license required for ages 16 to 69. Stop by the Bait Shop to register. No groups. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Pollinator Garden Tour on Aug. 5 from 10-11 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell, meet in the parking lot. This special garden is designed to provide habitat for wildlife, especially pollinators and butterflies. Get a personal tour and learn about the native plants which make it a home. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host an Under the Moonlight Walk on Aug. 11 from 8-9 p.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. Hike by the light of the rising full moon and explore the world of nocturnal creatures. Dress for the weather and plan to walk at least 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Program may be cancelled due to overcast skies or inclement weather. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Naturalist Walks at Winter Run Activity Center on Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Manasquan River Greenway, Howell, meet at the Winter Run Activity Center. Join a park system naturalist at the new Winter Run Activity Center property, part of the Manasquan River Greenway and adjacent to the Manasquan Reservoir. Walks are about 45 minutes and 1 mile in length. Sturdy shoes and bug spray are highly recommended. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Concert in the Park: Jukebox Heroes Live with the Mahoney Brothers on Aug. 26 from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. The show includes tributes to the Beatles, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis and more. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, food and soft drinks. The concert is outdoors; however, if the weather is inclement, the concert will be moved indoors. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Women of Color discussion group is an online meeting held once a month (third Tuesday at 5:30 pm) to discuss issues, coping strategies and resources relevant to women of color. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. Upcoming meeting dates are Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 22 and Dec. 20. Email kreynolds@mhanj.org to receive a link.

• “A Gathering of Womyn of Color” is an online group that meets once a month for all LGBTQ womyn of color in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color community. The group is an open discussion of multiple topics. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Upcoming dates are Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, the agency’s PEWS program and the Emotional Support for Families of Color Initiative. To receive a link, email kreynolds@mhanj.org

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives: Aug. 4, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 9, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 10, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Aug. 11, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 16, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 17, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Aug. 18, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 23, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 24, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Aug. 25, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 30, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 31, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• The DowntownFreehold.com Thursdays Rock concert series takes place each Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Monmouth County Hall of Records plaza, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The concerts are free; bring a lawn chair. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 4, Parrot Beach; Aug. 11, Colossal Street Jam; Aug. 18, Pat Guadagno and Friends; Aug. 25, Turnstyles.

• The Freehold Borough Arts Council 2022 Jazz, Blues and More Summer Concert Series will take place every Sunday through August (June 5 through Aug. 28) from 7-9 p.m. at the Downtown Freehold Gazebo, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The concerts are free; bring a lawn chair.

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

