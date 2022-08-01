Opinion: Hillsborough resident urges others to ‘use voice’ for climate action

As we swelter through the New Jersey heat wave, many others suffer worse. Excessive heat causes more weather-related deaths in the U.S. than hurricanes, flooding and tornadoes combined.

Our personal observations combined with scientific data show that summer is hotter, longer and more dangerous. The Washington Post reports the past seven years have been the hottest in recorded history.

This dire situation can be addressed by seeking cleaner sources of energy instead of burning fossil fuels. Urgent transition to renewables and carbon pricing are effective policy solutions good for the planet and people.

Some believe slowing inflation and addressing climate change are incompatible. Consider that extreme weather, intensified by the heat-trapping emissions, played a pivotal role in the growth of inflation in 2021 impacting supply chain globally and raising domestic prices. Climate change is too costly to ignore.

You, as an individual citizen, have more power than you realize. Use your voice to urge policymakers toward decisive action to mitigate climate change. Call, email or write Congress at a state and federal level emphasizing climate legislation is imperative NOW. Vote for candidates prioritizing bold climate action. Our survival depends on our actions to save the planet–our only home.

Laura Coyne

Hillsborough