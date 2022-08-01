Metuchen Police Department promotes, welcomes new officers

METUCHEN – With the changing of guard, two officers have moved up the ranks and two new officers have joined the Metuchen Police Department.

Officers Wayne Karalevich was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and Andrew Cupido was promoted from corporal to sergeant.

James Markham and John Roesler joined the department on June 1.

The officers were sworn into their respective roles in front of family and friends at a Borough Council meeting in June.

Police Chief Arthur Flaherty, who began his role as chief on June 1 after the retirement of Police Chief David Irizarry, introduced the officers and provided fun facts of each one of his officers.

Karalevich joined the Metuchen Police Department in Sept. 2005. He moved through the ranks from corporal and detective to sergeant of patrol and detective sergeant.

Fun fact: Karalevich is proud of his alma mater North Brunswick Township High School marching band.

Cupido joined the department in April 2012. He moved through the ranks of corporal, detective, juvenile detective and now he is promoted to sergeant of patrol.

Fun fact: Cupido loves fishing and he pitched in the World Series baseball game for Kean University and the team won.

Roesler was born and raised in Metuchen. He graduated from Metuchen High School in 2010.

Fun fact: Roesler is a master patio paver and concrete worker.

Markham comes to the department from the Bay Head Police Department in Point Pleasant where he served as a Class 2 Special Law Enforcement Officer.

Fun fact: Markham played Division 1 basketball for the Immaculata University Mighty Macs in East Whiteland Township, Pa.

Flaherty, who also has a basketball background having played for the University of Vermont and St. Peter’s University, said he will be playing Markham one-on-one during fundraisers.