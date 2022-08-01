Scisco races to third Modified victory of Wall Stadium season

WALL TOWNSHIP — Kyle Scisco of Jackson avoided an early race accident, raced to the lead on lap nine and powered on to win the 40-lap Modified stock car feature race at Wall Stadium Speedway on July 30. It was the third victory of the 2022 season for the “Scisco Kid.”

The event started off on a rough note when Eddie McCarthy of Brick Township and Jackson’s Steven Reed tangled in turns three and four and slammed the guard rail.

Both competitors were able to limp their race cars to the pit area before tempers flared between the two race teams. When the dust settled, both cars were listed as disqualified on the official rundown, according to a press release.

Once back to action, Howell’s Eric Lane was the leader of the test as Scisco soon advanced to second. Scisco was then able to drive in the outside lane to take the lead as Farmingdale’s Tommy Martino Jr. dove to the inside of Lane to take second.

Martino chased Scisco to the halfway mark when a mechanical failure slowed his effort and caused the final caution of the race.

At the checkered flag it was Scisco, Blake Barney of Jackson, Pine Hill’s Joey Merlino, Tyler Truex of Egg Harbor Township and Holmdel’s Andrew Krause in the top five.

“I have to thank this team every week for giving me a great car,” Scisco said. “When we unloaded, the car wasn’t all that good. But (car owner) Steve Ferarra just kept working until we got the car great. He just never gives up.”

Howell’s Kevin Davison raced to victory in the extra distance 50-lap feature for the Sportsman cars, fighting off the competition from start to finish.

Truex was constantly in Davison’s shadow before finishing second, while Michael Carr of Point Pleasant, Jackson’s Jarret DiGiantomasso and Bryan O’Shea of Neptune City completed the top five.

Alonzo Morales of Burlington and Wall Township’s Sean Vuksanic were winners in twin 25-lap races for the Fast 4 division.

Vuksanic, Neptune City’s Ryan Maher, Nicole Razzano of Cookstown and Mike Lavery of Orangeburg, N.Y., completed the top five in the first race.

Lavery, Morales, Maher and Ryan Bilello of Neptune wrapped up the top five in the second race.

Tanner Jones of Glen Gardner took the lead near the halfway point and raced to the win in the 20-lap feature for the Legend Cars.

Brick Township’s Brian Gardella, Peter Bruno of Little Silver, Waldwick’s Quinn Trimmer and Cody Critelli of Howell were second through fifth.

Brick Township’s Brianna Page became a first-time winner in the 25-lap feature for the touring TQ Midgets.

Auto racing action will continue on Aug. 6 with the Modified cars battling in three 20-lap main events. The Sportsman, Factory Stocks and Legend Cars are also on the schedule with qualifying at 5 p.m. and main events at 7 p.m.