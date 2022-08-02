Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 3

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick. Those wishing to donate funds can visit casaofmiddlesexcounty.org/donate. CASA of Middlesex County is non-profit dedicated to standing up for the needs of children living in foster care, advocating for these children through the work of trained volunteers who are assigned to a child or sibling group. To learn more about becoming a volunteer at CASA of Middlesex County, visit casaofmiddlesexcounty.org, email info@casaofmidddlesexcounty.org, or call 732-246-4449.

The TV show American Pickers on the History Channel is planning to return to New Jersey this August.

Producers are looking for different, unusual and unique items; something with an extraordinary story.

Collectors interested in being considered for the show should call 646-493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Include full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of the collection.

Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.

American Pickers will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state in terms of COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GotAPick/

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The 84th annual Middlesex County Fair will be held Aug. 1-7 at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Fireworks are scheduled for opening night, Monday, Aug. 1, with a rain date of Aug. 2; and Sunday, Aug. 7, with no rain date.

Details about entertainment experiences will be announced.

Vendor booths are available for commercial offerings, clothing, contractors, small businesses, crafters and more.

For more information, email vendor@middlesexcountyfair.com or visit middlesexcountyfair.com.

Metuchen’s farmers market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the Saturday before Thanksgiving, at the intersection of Pearl and New streets.

The Woodbridge farmers’ market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot, 1 Main St., throughout the summer. There will be weekly surprise vendors, events and entertainment.

South Brunswick Township is currently recruiting for School Crossing Guards.

All positions are part time. All interested should apply through the township website at https://www.southbrunswicknj.gov/employment.

The Metuchen Auxiliary Police is seeking applicants.

Eligible applicants for these unpaid, volunteer positions must be U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, with a high school diploma or G.E.D. and valid New Jersey driver’s license.

Applicants must be in good physical condition, pass an interview and a criminal background check. The applicants should be Metuchen residents or live in a municipality near Metuchen that do not have auxiliary police.

Auxiliary Police augment the Metuchen Police Department; assist with traffic control, crowd control, road closures, and extra patrols in parks, school, and places of worship, public properties and during emergency or disaster situations.

If selected, applicants must attend the Middlesex County Auxiliary Police Academy from March to the end of May. The Auxiliary Police Academy classes are held from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday’s, Thursday’s, some Wednesday’s and four Saturdays. Saturday classes are held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants can print out an application by going to the following Metuchen_Auxiliary_Police_Application_02_05_2020.pdf (metuchennj.org)

Applications can be mailed to the below address:

Metuchen Police Department

C/O Metuchen Auxiliary Police – A/Lt. Angelo Donato, III

500 Main Street

Metuchen, NJ 08840

Applicants can also email the application to auxiliarypolice@metuchenpd.org. Any questions please contact the Auxiliary Police at 732-632-8123

Middlesex County will hold a series of bike rodeos:

Aug. 13, East Brunswick

Sept. 17, New Brunswick

Oct. 12, North Brunswick

Dates subject to change based on weather.

For more information, call 732-387-1220.

To RSVP, visit https://bikerodeos2022.eventbrite.com

Middlesex County’s Plays-in-the-Park is returning to the stage this summer with performances of “Something Rotten!,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “A Chorus Line” as part of Plays-in-the-Park’s 60th season.

Plays-In-The-Park will be held at 8 p.m. performance nights at the Stephen J. Capestro Theater at Roosevelt Park, 1 Pine Dr., Edison.

“A Chorus Line” is scheduled for Aug. 3-13. Exploring the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

The Box Office opens at 5:30 p.m. each night and patrons are admitted to the seating area immediately after purchasing tickets. All shows start at 8 p.m. The box office closes at 8:30 p.m. each show night.

Bring a lawn chair.

Ticket price is $7 per adult, $5 per senior citizen 60 and over, and children 12 and younger enter for free.

In the case of inclement weather, save the ticket stub for use at another performance this season.

In partnership with Replenish, Middlesex County’s food distribution organization, Plays-in-the-Park will be collecting nutritious food for residents in need throughout the season. Bring a non-perishable food item when attending performances.

For more information, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/find-programs-and-resources/parks-and-recreation/plays-in-the-park/box-office-policies

The North Brunswick Board of Education has scheduled meetings at 7 p.m. at the Board Office, 25 Linwood Place, unless otherwise noted:

Regular public meetings are scheduled for Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.

Conference meeting Dec. 7 at Livingston Park Elementary, 1128 Livingston Ave.

Regular public meeting Dec. 21.

If any regular public meeting cannot be broadcast live, it will be taped.

For updated information, the meeting agendas and links to any recorded meetings, visit nbtschools.org

The Gallery at the Metuchen Library is featuring Watercolors by the Oak Tree Watercolor Group led by Ray Skibinski. The gallery opened July 1 and will run through Aug. 29 at the library at 480 Middlesex Ave. For more information visit www.metuchenlibrary.org.

The Edison Recreation Department has scheduled various programs for adults, teens and children throughout the summer.

Adult Recreation classes include badminton, ping pong, chess, line dancing, pickleball, tai chi and volleyball. Classes are held at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center, 1070 Grove Ave., and Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 450 Division St. The cost is $30 for residents, $60 for non-residents, and are free for Edison residents 65 years and older.



Teen Recreation classes include chess, basketball drills and skills, design class, open-play volleyball, and open-court basketball. Classes are held at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The cost is $10 for residents and $20 for non-residents.



Adult Spring Aerobics take place at Lincoln Elementary School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m., and at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for Edison residents, $100 for non-residents, and free for residents 65 years and older.



For additional information or A.D.A. concerns, call the Recreation Office at 732-248-7310.

For detailed information, visit www.edisonnj.org/departments/recreation_department/.

The East Brunswick Public School District Community Programs Department is again offering summer in-person Kindergarten Readiness Academy and Summer Early Learning Academy programs to all East Brunswick residents, as well as surrounding communities.

The Kindergarten Readiness Academy is designed to provide students entering kindergarten with continued quality programming prior to kindergarten. Participation in this program will focus on essential kindergarten readiness skills, therefore providing a head start for all participants.

The Summer Early Learning Academy will offer a summer care program for 3- and 4-year-olds who will not be entering kindergarten in September 2022. Activities and themes are designed to promote children’s social and cognitive development.

Both programs will also concentrate on closing the learning gap that research shows traditionally occurs over summer months. They will provide your child a summer of fun with weekly themes and daily activities with on-site vendors. Special events and enrichment classes will include a carnival, dinosaur dig, field day, luau, Spanish classes and music.

Students will also have opportunities each week to participate in on-site water play activities.

Weekly themes for Summer 2022 are:

To Infinity & Beyond: Focus on Science and the Solar System.

Community Helpers: Learn About and Meet Local Community Helpers.

Islands of Adventures: Explore Island Life, Music and Water Transportation.

Wide World of Sports: Learn and Play Various Sports.

Under the Big Top: Explore Circus and Carnival Life.

Land & Sea Creatures: Focus on Dinosaurs, Sea Life and Farm Animals.

Both programs will offer full-day or half-day sessions, running through Aug. 9, with the option to attend three weeks or all six weeks.

Visit www.ebnet.org/elasummer for registration instructions and program details.

The Monroe Township Farmers Market is open weekly through Thursday, September 15. The market, which takes place in the parking lot of the Monroe Township Public Library, 4 Municipal Plaza, will operate on Thursdays from 2-7 p.m.

The market will be held rain or shine. If the market is canceled or delayed, it will be posted on the library’s social media accounts and website at www.monroetwplibrary.org/market.

Jamaica Organization of New Jersey (JON-J) Celebrates Jamaica’s 60th Independence Anniversary, highlighting the Theme: Re-Igniting a Nation for Greatness and incorporating its 2022 theme: “Success through Synergy.”

JON-J held a gala in Edison on June 30 and will hold several upcoming flag-raising ceremonies.

Aug. 4 – 4:30 p.m. – at the Middlesex County Administrative Building, 75 Bayard Street, New Brunswick.

Aug. 5 – 5 p.m., the Passaic chapter hosts their annual Flag Raising at Paterson City Hall, 155 Market St., Paterson.

Aug. 13 – 2 p.m. – the Statewide flag-raising takes place at the Plainfield City Hall, 515 Watchung Ave, Plainfield.

The statewide 60th Independence Celebration culminates with a Service of Thanksgiving on Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Pentecostal Church of God, 550 E. 23rd St., Paterson.

The Barron Arts Center will feature Dolores Stewart: The Dramatization of American Culture through Aug. 12. The series exhibit began on July 1. It is part of the “Alternate Dimensions: Exploring the Unique Perspectives of New Jersey Sculptors.”

The Barron Arts Center is located at 582 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the weekends from 2-4 p.m.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Woodbridge Township Cultural Arts Commission.

The Spotswood Recreation is holding a Kids Summer Camp – arts and crafts outdoor activities – between 9 a.m. to noon. The camp began on July 11 and will run through Aug. 5 at Memorial Middle School for kids ages 5-11.

Cost is $50 per week for Spotswood/Helmetta residents. For non-residents, cost is $60 per week.

Space is limited. For more information call 732-251-0700 ext. 834 or email SpotswoodRec@Spotswoodboro.com.

Monroe Township Music in the Park Summer 2022 Live Concert Series July, August dates. The concerts are held at 6 p.m. in the open grove gazebo on the lake at Thompson Park.

Aug. 4 – Hidden Gems – singing, dancing and performing talents of India and Bollywood.

Aug. 11 – John Bianculli Group featuring Jackie Jones – American popular meets Latin Brazilian jazz.

The East Brunswick Public Library has summer reading challenges for three groups—kids, teens and adults—that encourage them to not only read, but to use other library resources and explore the community. By finishing these challenges, summer reading participants are eligible to win prizes.

Summer reading at East Brunswick Public Library runs through mid-August. A list of all summer reading events and programs can be found online at www.ebpl.org.

Mikell’s Plot band will be performing at a fundraiser event on Aug. 6 at the Jamesburg Elks Lodge, 74 W Railroad Ave., Jamesburg.

Tri-State Warriors Flag Football is holding a meet and greet from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 6 at The Green Turtle, 211 Main St., North Brunswick. For more information call 347-867-4855 or visit www.tristatewarriors.com

The Imperial Music Center, 48 Appleby Ave, South River will present a concert at 2 p.m. Aug. 7. Howard Toplansky will be conducting. A $5 donation is appreciated. For more information, call 732-238-0310 or visit www.imperialmusiccenter.com

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will hold an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Aug. 12-13 at Our Lady of Lourdes School, 44 Cleveland Avenue, Milltown.

Bowery Art Collective is now accepting submissions for Pop Art Portraiture Exhibition. Opening reception is from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 18 at 335 Main St.

For more information visit boweryartcollective.com.

The New Jersey Central Jazz Festival 2022 is planned for Sept. 9–11: Flemington Sept. 9, New Brunswick and Metuchen Sept. 10, and Somerville April 11.

The plans for Metuchen currently begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in Downtown Metuchen at New and Pearl streets.

The Borough of Sayreville will be hosting the 21st annual Memorial Service to remember victims of Sept. 11, 2001.

The Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11, rain or shine at the Sayreville Borough 9/11 Memorial in Burke’s Park, Washington Road.

Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 4 p.m. For more information,

contact the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 732-390-7021.

The 32nd annual St. James School’s Street Fair will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 on Main Street in Woodbridge. The fair will include a 50/50 raffle, two stages with live performances, food trucks, snacks, crafters, vendors and a kid’s fun zone.

For vendor applications email stjamessf@gmail.com.

North Brunswick Humane Association (NBHA) is holding a dog walk-a-thon and adoption event between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at North Brunswick Community Park, 2053 Route 130 South. Rain date Oct. 9.

The event will include music, food, games and prizes.

Pre-register on the NBHA website at www.NorthBrunswickHumane.org.

The Cornerstone Jazz Series at the Old Franklin Schoolhouse in Metuchen continues on Sunday afternoons in October and November; dates to be determined.

Kingston: On The Map will be on view through November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

This display follows a talk by George Luck, Jr. and Charlie Dieterich, titled “Why is Kingston Here?” given this past February.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/



The Kingston Historical Society is planning events, including a community walk on May 21 and a panel discussion later this spring. Details of future events and a video of the February talk are available on the organization’s website, www.khsnj.org/.

Ongoing

Both the Kendall Park First Aid and Rescue Squad and the Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad in South Brunswick are seeking new volunteer members.

Anyone age 18 or older who wants to save lives should apply.

Free training will be provided.

Anyone interested should call 888-842-6060.

St. Paul Community Church in Milltown is collecting food for members of the community in need.

Donations can be brought to the church at 62 S. Main St., Milltown.

Call Kim at 732-828-0020 with any questions.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org