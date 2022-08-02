Millstone Township man, 71, charged with first degree murder

HomeExaminerExaminer NewsMillstone Township man, 71, charged with first degree murder

A Millstone Township man has been arrested and criminally charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance in July, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Aug. 2.

David A. Bulk, 71, is charged with first degree murder and a related second degree
weapons offense in connection with the death of Gerard Carpinello, 49, of Portland, Pa., according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shortly after 3:15 a.m. July 10, members of the New Jersey State Police responded to a report of a shooting at a private residence on Woodville Road near the intersection of Appaloosa Drive in Millstone Township.

Troopers found Carpinello at the scene, having sustained multiple gunshot injuries. He was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, where he died due to his injuries on July 29, according to the press release.

Bulk was also located at the scene on the night of the shooting and was taken into custody, later being charged with attempted murder. He was released on conditions following a state Superior Court hearing at which the state argued to keep him detained.

Bulk was rearrested on the upgraded charge of murder without incident at his home by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau, the New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service on Aug. 1, pending a second detention hearing, according to the press release.

