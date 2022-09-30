East Windsor police blotter

A 32-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving on Sept. 25. A police officer responded to a call about a vehicle blocking the exit of a parking lot on Twin Rivers Drive. The driver, who was asleep at the wheel, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 29-year-old Colonia resident was charged with driving under the influence, failure to observe a traffic control signal, careless driving and reckless driving Sept. 25. Police stopped the Colonia resident for allegedly failing to stop for a red traffic signal at Windsor Center Drive. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.

A 47-year-old Millstone man was charged with shoplifting at the ShopRite grocery store on Route 130 Sept. 25. He allegedly attempted to leave the store without paying for items valued at a combined $197. He was processed and released.

A 51-year-old West Windsor Township woman was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a breath test, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain her lane on Route 133 Sept. 24. A police officer stopped the woman’s car for allegedly weaving. She allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. She was processed and released.

A 37-year-old Newark woman was charged with shoplifting at the Walmart store on Route 130 Sept. 21. She allegedly hid items valued at a combined $530 in her pocketbook inside the store. She was processed and released.

A 31-year-old Trenton resident was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a call about an unauthorized guest at the Town House Motel on Route Franklin Street Sept. 20. The individual was processed and released.