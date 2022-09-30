Municipal officials announce cancellation of Jackson Day

JACKSON — Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that the 2022 Jackson Day community celebration, which was scheduled to be held on Oct. 2 at Johnson Park, has been cancelled.

On Sept. 29, township officials released the following statement, “Due to the projected weather forecast for this weekend, the Jackson Day Committee has decided it would be in the public’s best interest to cancel this year’s Jackson Day event.

“As much as we had hoped to proceed, the public’s safety, as well as our employees, was our main concern and first priority in making this tough decision.

“With set-up scheduled to take place on Saturday (Oct. 1), the excessive rain and winds expected to impact our area will make the set-up process difficult and potentially dangerous.

“With the high winds expected, objects can become airborne, posing a safety hazard. These weather conditions are not conducive to outdoor events.

“Furthermore, there are contractual obligations that require us to cancel within a certain time frame to avoid penalty. This was a difficult decision to come to, but we strongly feel this is the best for everyone’s safety.

“We pray for Florida and for the safety of all those in the path of Hurricane Ian.”