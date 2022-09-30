Princeton police blotter

A man told police an unknown man allegedly approached him and attempted to punch him in the face on Witherspoon Street Sept. 25. The man then struck the victim with his bicycle and fled.

A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Princeton after he was stopped by police on Alexander Street Sept. 22. He was processed and released.

Two men attempted to break into a house on Cleveland Lane and also tried to break into a car that was parked in the victim’s driveway Sept. 20. The suspects fled in a blue BMW, which police determined had been stolen from Monroe Township.

Ten checks were reported stolen from the United States Postal Service mailbox on the corner of Witherspoon Street and Spring Street Sept. 6. The incident was reported Sept. 19.

A check that had been placed in the United States Postal Service mailbox on the corner of Witherspoon Street and Spring Street was reported stolen, forged and cashed under a different “payee” name, resulting in a loss of $3,125. The incident was reported Sept. 14.