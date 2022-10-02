Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 5

• The Jackson Liberty High School Marching Band will host a band competition at the school, 125 North Hope Chapel Road, Jackson, on Oct. 15. Organizers said 22 high school marching bands from throughout the region will perform their field show and be judged during this Tournament of Bands event. The show will begin at 1:30 p.m. and end at about 9 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The award-winning Jackson Liberty Lion Band will perform its Egyptian-themed field show “The Tomb” at 7:50 pm. There will be food, vendors, a mini gift basket auction and 50/50 raffles. Spectators can vote for the Best Band Director; and families and friends can purchase air grams, candy grams and duck grams for their favorite musicians. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the gate; children under 4 are free. The event is sponsored by the Jackson Liberty Band Parent and Student Association. All proceeds will benefit the Jackson Liberty Lion Band. The band is under the direction of Scott Katona.

• The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts welcomes world-renowned jazz pianist

and vocalist Champian Fulton back to the Main Stage at 3 p.m. Oct. 9. The performance is part of the Grunin Center’s Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon series. Mark Stryker of the Detroit Free Press once called Fulton “the most gifted pure jazz singer of her generation.” Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for seniors and can be purchased online at grunincenter.org or by calling 732-255-0500. The Grunin Center is on the main campus of Ocean County College, Toms River.

• Learn what it takes to be a ghost hunter and see the sophisticated gear that helps to spot spectres. New Jersey Paranormal Investigations will take you to the dark side at the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch, 101 Washington St., Toms River, at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. The program will be led by NJPI founder Barry Ruggiero, who has researched hair-raising occurrences for more than 12 years. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required to attend this free program. Details: 732-349-6200.

• Join in a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and enjoy music and dance by the Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, Jackson, at 2 p.m. Oct. 8. The Hispanic Tapas Dance Program will be a mixture of classical, regional and flamenco dances from Spain, and Latin American dances from Mexico and Ecuador. All are welcome to attend. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program. Details: 732-928-4400.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk (90 minutes). Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Cookstove Demonstration on Oct. 8 and Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Thompson Park Day on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft. Enjoy this family fun event that includes pumpkin painting, wagon rides, children’s races, entertainment and more. Some activities have a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Piano Ballads from the Turn of the Century on Oct. 22 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Tap your feet, dance a one-step or sing-along to popular turn-of-the-19th-century ballads as they are played in the farmhouse. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Manasquan River Greenway, Howell (meet at the Winter Run Activity Center). Look for the park system’s colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park system naturalist for a 30-minute to 45-minute hands-on interactive program. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration on Oct. 29 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel.

See how a woodworker studies his materials, plies his tools and crafts beautiful and functional items. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Actor, writer and stand-up comedian Paul Reiser will perform at the Jay and Linda

Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College, Toms River, on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. Singer-songwriter Vance Gilbert will open the evening. Tickets are $35 to $55. Reiser has

received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy Award and Screen Actors Guild nominations, and was named one of Comedy Central’s “Top 100 Comedians of All Time.” To purchase tickets, call 732-255-0500 or visit grunincenter.org

• Thompson Park Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Lincroft. Activities include children’s races, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides and more. Highlights include a scarecrow contest and a Spooktacular Jack O’ Lantern contest. Details for these contests are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. Some activities require a fee. Admission and parking are free.

• Rutgers Master Gardeners of Monmouth County will present Birds, Bugs and Beyond,

Celebrating Nature, a free festival for children of all ages, outdoors from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 (rain or shine) at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. There will be nature-inspired activities, crafts and educational displays, 4-H animals, insects and reptiles, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 732-303-7614.

• The Ocean County Library will host archivist-historian Mickey DiCamillo’s presentation, “When There Were Witches: An Exploration of the Salem Witch Trials,” at the Manchester Branch, 21 Colonial Drive, at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Program attendees will have the opportunity to take part in reading transcripts of the interrogations undergone by suspected witches. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program.

• The Holiday Made in Monmouth event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Robert J. Collins Arena on the campus of Brookdale Community College, Route 520, Lincroft (the original date was Dec. 3). Vendor registration will open at 10 a.m. Sept. 27. Details: 732-431-7387.

• Jackson Township will conduct a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 (rain or shine) at the public works garage, 10 Don Connor Blvd. Dogs must be on a leash; cats must be in a carrier. For a pet to receive a three-year shot, owner must bring proof of prior rabies vaccination. If no proof is available, vaccination will be valid for one year. Details: Division of Animal Control, 732-928-1200, ext. 1296, or 732-928-5780.

• Marty’s Place Howl-o-Ween Family Fest will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township. All proceeds will benefit the senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. This is a dog-friendly event. Highlights will include canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, agility demonstrations, hayrides, a pet photo booth, police dog demonstrations, live music from AlterEgo, vendors, food trucks and more. All humans and canines are welcome to dress in costume. Prizes will be awarded in several categories. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.

• Women of Color discussion group is an online meeting held once a month (third Tuesday at 5:30 pm) to discuss issues, coping strategies and resources relevant to women of color. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. Upcoming meeting dates are Oct. 18, Nov. 22 and Dec. 20. Email kreynolds@mhanj.org to receive a link.

• “A Gathering of Womyn of Color” is an online group that meets once a month for all LGBTQ womyn of color in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color community. The group is an open discussion of multiple topics. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Upcoming dates are Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, the agency’s PEWS program and the Emotional Support for Families of Color Initiative. To receive a link, email kreynolds@mhanj.org

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

