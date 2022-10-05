Hillsborough – Bonnie J. O’Neill-Siegel, 61, passed away peacefully at home with her loving daughters by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Born in Somerville, NJ, Bonnie was raised in Bridgewater by William “Bill” O’Neill (1932-2013) and Helen (Kirwan) O’Neill. She was a graduate of Bridgewater East in 1978 and received her Bachelors Degree in Business from Niagara University in 1982. Bonnie worked at Johnson & Johnson for 26 years years where she was Vice President of Information Technology. Bonnie was a hard worker and always took pride in her career; she was very well liked among her peers.

Bonnie was a beautiful person, inside and out. She had a smile that lit up a room and an infectious laugh. She enjoyed being in Cape Cod with her husband and daughters and getting together with her family. She will be missed tremendously.

Bonnie is predeceased by her husband, David, by 31 days. She is also predeceased by her father, Bill, in 2013.

Surviving are her two daughters, Courtney (Siegel) Martinson and her husband Jeremy, of Canterbury, NH, Kelsey Siegel of West Hartford, CT and a stepdaughter, Katie Siegel, of Miami, FL, two brothers, Sean O’Neill and his wife Ann of San Diego, CA, Keith O’Neill and his wife, Cathy, of Flemington, NJ and many nieces and nephew who loved her dearly. She also leaves behind her two grandchildren whom she adored, Bode and Lana Martinson of Canterbury, NH.

A mass will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10:00 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 157 S. Triangle Rd., Hillsborough, NJ 08844. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 am – 3:00 pm at the Somerville Elks Lodge, Bridgewater, NJ.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home, Hillsborough, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.