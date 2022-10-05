Mary Pat Angelini appointed by county commissioners to college board

Brookdale Community College administrators have announced Mary Pat Angelini’s appointment by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the Board of Trustees through August 2026.

Angelini was officially sworn in during the board’s Sept. 28 meeting. Brookdale Community College is the county college of Monmouth County.

“We are pleased to have Mary Pat Angelini on the Board of Trustees,” Vice Chairman Bret Kaufmann said. “I am confident that with her advice and help, Brookdale will continue our focus on excellence in educating and training Monmouth County residents and to provide pathways for meaningful careers.”

Angelini is a former state legislator and is currently the CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group (PBHG), a nonprofit behavioral healthcare organization in central New Jersey, according to a press release.

Prior to her position at PBHG, she served as executive director of Prevention First, overseeing programs to counter the harmful effects of substance use, violence and bullying. Both nonprofits have been the recipient of many awards under her leadership, according to the press release.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of Trustees of Brookdale Community College, recognized as the top community college in New Jersey and one of the best in the nation,” Angelini said. “I look forward to serving on the board and working with the administration and staff as Brookdale continues to provide an outstanding and affordable education to their students.”

While serving in the state Legislature from 2008-16 as deputy conference leader, Angelini sponsored numerous legislative initiatives, according to the press release.

As ranking member of the Health and Senior Services Committee, she crafted legislation to improve state psychiatric hospitals’ conditions and to address underage drinking and drug use.

She was the prime sponsor of the “Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights” and the “Lifeline” legislation, which establishes a “safe haven” from prosecution for minors who summon medical assistance for intoxicated underage persons.

In addition, she fought for strict ethics reform and stronger regulations for childcare centers, according to the press release.

“I am honored to welcome Mary Pat Angelini to the Brookdale family,” President David Stout said. “Her distinguished career in human services and the state Legislature will bring a wealth of experience that further fortifies the significant strengths of the Board of Trustees. All Brookdale students and employees will benefit greatly from Mary Pat’s knowledge base, vast network of resources and passion for transforming lives.”

The board is comprised of 12 Monmouth County citizens who volunteer for four-year terms.

The Board of Trustees, responsible to the people of Monmouth County, has the legislative responsibility of formulating broad public policy for community college education in Monmouth County, according to the press release.