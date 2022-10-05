Middletown officials adopt bond ordinances for improvements, equipment

MIDDLETOWN — The members of the Township Committee in Middletown have adopted a bond ordinance that provides an appropriation of $3.47 million for capital improvements in the township.

The ordinance, which was unanimously adopted by committee members during a workshop meeting on Oct. 3, authorizes the issuance of $3.29 million in bonds or notes to finance part of the appropriation. The total appropriation also includes a $173,350 down payment as required by the New Jersey Local Bond Law.

The down payment is available in one or more previously adopted budgets for down payments for capital improvement purposes, according to the ordinance.



The capital improvements that will be funded in the bond ordinance are as follows:

• $612,000 for road, concrete and drainage improvements, including but not limited to First

Avenue, Port Monmouth Road, Kings Highway, Hillside Avenue, East Road, Oak Hill Road,

Thompson Avenue (Leonardo), Chestnut Avenue (Hillside), Park Avenue, Schelly Drive, Shady Oaks Way and Pelican Road;

• $941,000 for the acquisition of vehicles and equipment for various departments, including but not limited to sport utility vehicles, engine replacement, trailer and drone;

• $79,000 for the acquisition of an animal control vehicle for the Health Department;

• $825,000 for the acquisition of vehicles and equipment for the Department of Public Works, including but not limited to single axle dump truck with plow, garbage/packer truck, pick–up trucks with plow and lights and rack body truck;

• $551,000 for improvements to buildings and grounds, including but not limited to Americans with Disabilities Act improvements Phase III, Department of Public Works building improvements and the acquisition of a scissor lift;

• $459,000 for the acquisition of an easement on the Acme service road.

The bond ordinance will fund upgrades to the Middletown Arts Center. Improvements to the DPW administrative building will include renovating the restrooms, break room, locker rooms and common areas, according to municipal officials.

The members of the Township Committee also adopted a bond ordinance providing an appropriation of $1.51 million for various park improvements and authorizing the issuance of $1.11 million in bonds or notes to finance part of the appropriation.

The total appropriation includes $143,500 that is expected to be received as a grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection in connection with the Poricy Park boardwalk replacement; $200,000 that is expected to be received as a grant from the

Monmouth County Open Space program in connection with the pickleball courts at McMahon Park; and $58,675 as the down payment required by the New Jersey Local Bond Law.

The down payment is available from Middletown’s Open Space, Recreation, Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund, according to the ordinance.

The park improvements include annual playground renovations; field lighting and placing stationary garbage/recycling carts at various parks; a new entrance sign and and boardwalk replacement at Poricy Park; and new pickleball courts at McMahon Park, according to municipal officials.

“Over the last four years, the Township Committee and I have made record investments in our infrastructure, emergency services and our recreational facilities,” Mayor Tony Perry said. “Tonight, we again demonstrated our commitment to enhancing the greatness of our township while maintaining the fiscal responsibility our residents deserve.”