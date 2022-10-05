Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 5

Rutgers Law School will launch a six-month Certificate in Cannabis Law and Business in January.

This non-credit program brings together expert faculty from across Rutgers Law School, Rutgers School of Business-Camden, Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, and Rutgers School of Communication and Information, alongside industry experts and guest speakers, according to a press release.

It will provide business owners with a thorough grounding in the rules and regulations of New Jersey’s cannabis industry as they pertain to every aspect of running a business, ensuring that people entering the market have the information they need to run legally compliant businesses, according to the press release.

This is the first program Rutgers Law School has developed to support participants who are not J.D. students or legal professionals. The curriculum has been developed specifically for New Jersey’s legal cannabis industry, making it highly specific to the needs of the local community, according to the press release.

The full six-month certificate costs $2,695. Individual modules can also be purchased for between $600 and $850. More information about the program is available at go.rutgers.edu/CLBCert

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center, 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, will present an afternoon with Broadway composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown at 3 p.m. Oct. 16. The three-time Tony Award-winner is best known for the musicals “Parade” and “The Bridges of Madison County,” according to a press release.

Axelrod Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco said. “For all new and returning donors, this concert will be free as our way of thanking you for being a part of our mission to bring diverse, quality arts to Monmouth County.”

Brown has been hailed as “one of Broadway’s smartest and most sophisticated songwriters since Stephen Sondheim” (Philadelphia Inquirer). Two of his Off-Broadway musicals, “The Last Five Years” and “13,” were recently turned into films.

“I am especially excited to collaborate with my friend Mykal Kilgore, surely the most exciting vocalist I know, as is attested by his Grammy nomination,” said Brown. “We will be performing a mix of songs from my shows and albums, as well as several new pieces I am working on. I can’t wait to share this work with the wonderful audiences at the Axelrod.”

Tickets are $32 to $65 and are available by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14. For more information about VIP tickets, visit www.axelrodartscenter.com. Free parking is available at the theater.