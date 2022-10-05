News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 5

Township Committee members in Freehold Township recently voted to enter into a shared services agreement with Monmouth County to provide tax map conversion and maintenance services through the iTax Map/Collaboration Center System.

According to a resolution, the intent of the digital tax map shared services program is to reduce municipal costs in complying with the law and to provide for the most up-to-date geographic information system (GIS) parcel layer and tax map data for public and government stakeholders.

The resolution states that each physical description of a parcel of land in tax maps drives the mass appraisal calculation of the land portion of its property tax assessment. Land data inaccuracies and errors lead to poor distribution of the annual tax levy, potentially resulting in years of tax bill overpayments and underpayments.

Freehold Township officials said they believe a shared services program between Monmouth County and its individual municipalities will provide map conversion and maintenance services, ushering in the transition from analog to a county-wide standard of state certified digital tax maps for all 53 municipalities in Monmouth County.

The intended benefits of the program for municipalities, according to the resolution, are anticipated cost savings through economies of scale; cost reductions to comply with state regulations and standards; a transition from analog to state certified digital maps;

streamlined editing and ongoing maintenance procedures; more consistent and accurate

municipal and county-wide information; increased assemblage of data made available to taxpayers, municipalities and Monmouth County; and a seamless flow of tax information

into GIS and additional information systems.

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following recent incidents which occurred in the community:

On Sept. 14 at 11:18 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals entered two unlocked vehicles that were parked in the driveway of a Madison Court residence and removed items valued at approximately $146. Patrolman Hayden Hrymack

took the report.

On Sept. 17 at 11 a.m., 43-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., resident reported being assaulted by a 41-year-old Union City resident on Wilson Avenue in Manalapan. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Patrolman Christopher Schou handled the report.

On Sept. 19, a Manalapan resident reported that sometime during the previous week, an unknown individual fraudulently withdrew approximately $12,000 from the victim’s bank account. Patrolman Hunter Mauro handled the report.