Eatontown officials seek to ban garbage from being dumped at local parks

EATONTOWN – The members of the Borough Council are taking action to prohibit solid waste that is generated at outside sources from being disposed at Eatontown’s parks, playgrounds and parking lots.

During a meeting on Sept. 28, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, prohibit individuals from bringing and disposing of solid waste that has been generated off-site to any park, playground and parking lot owned by the borough.

The ordinance defines solid waste as municipal waste, bulky waste, and construction and demolition waste.

Under Eatontown’s municipal code, any individual who violates the ordinance is subject to a fine not to exceed $1,250, a term of imprisonment not to exceed 90 days, a period of community service not to exceed 90 days, or any combination of those penalties.

A public hearing on the proposed ordinance is scheduled for Oct. 12. The governing body may adopt the ordinance that evening.

In other business, the council members authorized the purchase of a Ford Edge SE sport utility vehicle for the Eatontown Building Department. The purchase is in an amount not to exceed $35,445, according to a resolution.

And, council members authorized the purchase of three 30-cubic-yard standard duty tub roll-off containers and one 20-cubic-yard standard duty tub roll-off container for the Department of Public Works.

The contract was awarded to Detcon Corp., Howell, in an amount not to exceed $27,265. A quote was also obtained from Omaha Standard, LLC, Hamilton Township, in the amount of $29,540. A resolution stated that borough officials determined Detcon to have the most advantageous quote.

In addition, council members awarded a contract to Community Grants Planning and Housing, Cranbury, to serve as Eatontown’s rehabilitation program administrator. The contract is effective from Dec. 1, 2022, through Nov. 30, 2023 and may be renewed by the governing body.

Community Grants Planning and Housing is the borough’s incumbent rehabilitation program administrator, according to a resolution.

Finally, council members authorized the purchase of a shared borough storage building in an amount not to exceed $35,841 from Pioneer Pole Buildings Inc., Schuylkill, Pa.

A quote was also obtained from Fetterville Pole Buildings, East Earl, Pa., in the amount of $34,780. According to a resolution, borough officials determined Pioneer Pole Buildings Inc. to have the most advantageous quote.